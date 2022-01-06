Restrictions on some court hearings expected from next week

Criminal trials across the State are set to be put on pause for at least a fortnight, it will be announced tomorrow.

The new legal term begins next week, but the Courts Service believes that Omicron now makes it practically impossible to call people for jury service, to be empanelled with eleven strangers.

In the past, when dealing with much-less transmissible variants, large spaces like Croke Park and theatres were hired for the calling-over of jury summonses — when hundreds of people would be called, to be sent over to various courts for the holding of trials.

Ireland’s courts system has continued to function successfully since the pandemic began, through the use of remote sittings and new technology. This has particularly been the case in civil cases and appeals.

But the entitlement of a defendant to trial by jury of their peers in a criminal trial has thrown up new difficulties with the advent of Omicron, and the risk that people’s health would be endangered by being sequestered with others.

The risk of mass public defiance of jury summonses has also been debated between stakeholders, including the judiciary and the Gardaí, ahead of today’s expected announcement.

A delay now is seen as a circuit-beaker that would enable the throughput of the cases most efficiently over time, rather than attempting to struggle on — with witnesses also already shown to be seeking to self-isolate when struck by Covid, even though due in court to give evidence.

“The courts system has not collapsed in the last two years and has coped very well,” said a senior source. “No cases are being abandoned, but there have been consultations over the management of what is in the lists.”

Asked about the imminent deferrals, a spokesman for the Courts Service said a formal statement would be made on the matter tomorrow.

The Department of Justice has been consulted and is aware of developments. Criminal trials involve a relatively small proportion of court business.

“Restrictions on some court hearings are expected from next week,” a spokesman for the Courts Service told Independent.ie

He said court administrators were “liaising with the judiciary, other justice sector agencies, and the legal professions in advance of detailed changes.”

The situation will be kept under constant review, and normal criminal trial procedures resumed as soon as practically possible.

