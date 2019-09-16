Restaurateur Ronan Ryan: ‘I had agreement not to repay €1.2m mortgage debt to bank’

High-profile restaurateur Ronan Ryan has said the reason he did not make repayments for several years on his €1.2m mortgage debt was that none were required under an agreement he entered into to sell the home that he shares with his wife, former Miss Ireland Pamela Flood.

He has also claimed he did not receive appropriate advice before he consented to a vulture fund getting possession of the property.

In an affidavit, Mr Ryan told the High Court that under the 2012 “assisted sale” agreement with agents for Bank of Scotland (Ireland) he did not have any further monthly repayment obligations.

He said he was expressly told by the bank “we just want the asset” and that repayments were “irrelevant”. However, even though the property went on the market a number of times, proposed sales did not proceed for a variety of reasons.

Pamela Flood at her home on Mount Prospect Avenue, Clontarf. Photo: David Conachy

Vulture fund Tanager, which subsequently bought the loan, was granted an order for possession of the property at Mount Prospect Avenue in Clontarf, Dublin earlier this year and the couple were supposed to vacate their home on or before July 9.

It cited the fact Mr Ryan, who ran the popular Town Bar and Grill restaurant, had not made repayments for nine years as part of its application.

The court today heard an appeal by Mr Ryan against a court order allowing Tanager to repossess the property even though he had obtained a protective certificate from another court under last minute personal insolvency proceedings.

Such certificates allow debtors 70 days' breathing space to come up with proposals for creditors.

But Circuit Court Judge Jacqueline Linnane granted Tanager leave to execute the possession order after hearing Mr Ryan did not inform his personal insolvency practitioner (PIP) that the consent possession order was already in place.

Today, barrister Rudi Neuman, for Tanager, argued his client would be prejudiced if Mr Ryan was successful in his appeal. He also said possession of the property could be delayed by up to 18 months if the matter was appealed all the way to the Supreme Court.

He said a lack of candour had been displayed by Mr Ryan when he did not disclose the consent order to his PIP.

Mr Neuman said that nine years of non-payment had brought the matter to a head and that Mr Ryan’s failure to make repayments until possession proceedings were taking place went to his credibility.

However, barrister Keith Farry, for Mr Ryan, said his client had given sworn affidavit evidence that he signed an assisted loan agreement which stated no payments had to be made.

He said Mr Ryan apologised for not referring to the consent order when he filled out the protective order papers.

Dispute: The house in Clontarf, Dublin, occupied by Ronan Ryan and Pamela Flood

The barrister also said his client had not be aware of all of his options when consented to possession and outlined the contents of Mr Ryan’s affidavit to the court.

In his affidavit, Mr Ryan said: “Fundamentally, what has occurred is that I never received the appropriate advice until it was too late.”

He also said that neither the Insolvency Service of Ireland nor Judge Verona Lambe, who issued the protective certificate, made a finding that there was a material non-disclosure.

After hearing from both sides, Mr Justice Garrett Simons said he would give judgment on the appeal on October 7. He continued a stay on Tanager executing the possession order until then.

“This is a difficult case. I need time to consider the submissions of both parties,” he said.

