Restaurants and pubs should only be allowed to offer takeaway over Christmas - Nphet says

A woman wearing a face mask passes a Christmas window display on Oxford Street, London, as England continues a four week national lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus. PA Photo. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

Restaurants and pubs should only be allowed offer takeaway and delivery service for the entire Christmas period, according to recommendations made to Government by Nphet.

Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan’s recommendation casts doubt over Government plans to allow restaurants and pubs that serve food open in the second week of December.

Nphet also told Government it should reconsider easing rules near Christmas on household visits if it decides to allow restaurants and gastro pubs.

Nphet said household visit restrictions could be lifted between December 21 and January 2 if restaurants remained closed.

The recommendation will now be debated by the Cabinet Committee on Covid-19, which will be attended by Mr Holohan.

Read More

Meanwhile, Nphet also recommended that only two households should be allowed meet in doors once the Level 5 lockdown ends next week.

The group also suggested that restrictions on social gathering could be eased further to allow six people from at most three households meet indoors closer to Christmas.

Nphet is proposing that the country be moved into “enhanced” Level 3 restrictions from December 2.

This would mean restaurants and pubs would only be able to continue offering takeaway and delivery for the entire Christmas period.

People would be told to stay in their county and asked to keep any non-essential travel to their locality.

Non-essential retail would be allowed to open but protective measures would have to be introduced to ensure the virus does not spread among shoppers.

It is understood Nphet raised specific concerns about opening shopping centres and said “robust” measures would have to be introduced to ensure they reopen safely.

Nphet also raised concerns about travelling to Northern Ireland due to the high rates of the virus on the other side of the border.

Nursing home residents would be allowed on visitors a week under the proposed plan.

The recommendation regarding the hospitality industry is set to be the most divisive before Cabinet makes a decision.

Ongoing talks within Government this week saw ministers planning to reopen restaurants and gastropubs in the second week of December.

Pubs would be required to have a kitchen and chef on site to provide meals. The aim of the new regulations was to clamp down on pubs serving sandwiches and oven pizzas to get around the €9 substantial meal rule for serving alcohol.

Pubs have also been allowing customers order food from other local businesses to get around the rules.

Ministers did not expect to allow wet pubs reopen before Christmas. Wet pubs only reopened outside Dublin earlier this year for a brief period before the second lockdown.

The Cabinet Committee on Covid-19 is due to meet this afternoon to discuss Nphet’s advice and a range of data compiled on behalf of the Department of the Taoiseach by auditors EY.

Read More

Online Editors