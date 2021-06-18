Restaurant worker injured in attack by gang on South William Street in Dublin

Three men have been arrested after a fight on South William Street in Dublin in which a restaurant worker was injured with glass.

The incident happened at around 9.30pm last night on the street in Dublin's south city which has been marred by incidents of anti-social behaviour and crowd gatherings in recent weeks.

It is understood a group of four people caused a disturbance at a restaurant on the street and threw glass and glass bottles at staff.

One staff member was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at St James's Hospital after being hit by a bottle or glass.

Garda attended the scene and three men, two early 20s and one late teens, were arrested and taken to Pearse Street Garda Station.

Video footage which appears to have recorded some of the disturbance shows two groups of men fighting on the street as one group appears to be trying to get the second group to leave the area.

The video, which has been shared on social media, shows both groups swinging and throwing chairs at each other, and fighting in the street before other bystanders break up the row and usher one group away.

A garda spokesman said investigations are ongoing.