Restaurant slammed as 'sexist' and 'shallow' over job advertisement seeking 'bright, open girl'

A restaurant has come under fire for advertising a job looking for a "bright, open" girl and requesting that applicants send a photo of themselves.

Pizza Soprano, which is located in Navan, Co Meath, posted the ad on Facebook over the weekend, which has been criticised as "shallow" and "sexist."

The controversial post read: "Due to the development of Pizza Soprano we are looking for a girl to work with us. "I'm looking for a bright, open and hardworking girl.

"A girl that is not afraid of challenges and is very open to people. "She also needs to be outgoing and positive.

"Please contact me if interested and send me your CV and a photo of yourself." The controversial ad, which was posted by Pizza Soprano The ad was slated by social media users, with one saying: "That’s incredibly sexist of you and shallow to ask for a photo.”

Pizza Soprano's owner Grzegorz Grzegorzewski, who is from Poland, has since apologised and stressed that he never meant to offend anyone. He said: "Hi all, Greg here from Pizza Soprano, Navan. I recently posted an advertisement looking for a new member of staff.

"As a Polish man living and working in Ireland I have been humbled by the age old saying, “Ireland, the country of a thousand welcomes”.

"Ireland, in particular Navan has welcomed myself and my family with open arms. We have made a home here and whenever the people of Navan fancy a pizza we are here with open doors to cater for one and all.

"I would like to take this opportunity to apologise for the wording of my job advertisement. "Anyone who knows me from coming into the restaurant, knows that I am a warm and friendly guy with a big heart and knows that I would not knowingly offend anyone."

