Residents ordered to leave buildings due to fire-safety concerns tell court they want to be allowed to stay

Residents of three Dublin properties that the High Court has ordered must be vacated over fire-safety concerns want to be allowed to remain in the premises.

Earlier this month the High Court granted Dublin City Council (DCC) injunctions requiring the residents of premises at 100, 101 and 104 Seville Place, Dublin - which are all divided into several flats or bedsits - to immediately vacate the properties.

Inspections carried out by senior fire safety officials at DCC had revealed that the three properties are in very poor repair, and if a fire started in any of the buildings it would spread very quickly.

The risk to persons living in the four-story buildings is so serious that their continued use for residential purposes should be prohibited until several serious fire safety deficiencies are addressed, DCC claims.

The majority of the residents are foreign nationals.

DCC - represented by Conleth Bradley SC and Karen Denning Bl - sought orders against the owners of the properties Vincent Donoghue and Catherine, otherwise known as Kathleen, Donoghue and Mr Stephen Tennant of Grant Thornton, who was appointed as receiver over the three properties by AIB Mortgage Banks and AIB in October 2016.

Mr Donoghue previously told the court that he has had no control over the properties for almost three years.

At the High Court on Tuesday Mr Justice Micheal Quinn heard an application by lawyers representing some of the residents affected to vary the orders so they can stay in their homes.

Joe Jeffers Bl for the receiver, who is seeking to sell the building, said his client was not contesting the orders.

Counsel said his client does not accept claims that residents at 101 Seville Place have valid tenancies as claimed, and said the receiver has not got rent from the properties since 2017.

