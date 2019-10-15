Residential Tenancies Board chair says co-living residents will not be turned away

Tom Dunne said while the law underpinning the RTB did not specifically cover co-living, complaints could be taken to it for adjudication.

He said the board would not be swayed “where words are a contrivance to avoid a reality”.

Concerns have been raised that a licencing system will be used with occupants of co-living developments which would leave tenants outside the scope of the RTB, any rent controls in the area or any recourse to assistance in a dispute.

Mr Dunne said the law might need to be reviewed to take account of more diverse rental arrangements but in the meantime, issues taken to the board would be examined on a case by case basis.

“Somebody will take one of these licences to the RTB,” he said. “And where the words are a contrivance to avoid a reality, that will be aired.”

Mr Dunne, who recently retired as head of the School of Surveying and Construction at Technological University Dublin (formerly DIT), is due to take over as chair of the newly-strengthened RTB for a five year term.

He told the Oireachtas Housing Committee the additional funding allocated to the RTB in last week’s budget was less than requested. An extra €2.5m was sought but €2m was granted, bringing total funding to €9m, but he could not yet say what enforcement or regulatory work would have to be curtailed to make up the shortfall.

Online Editors