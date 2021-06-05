Rescue underway after man falls and injures himself on rocks in west Cork

A MAJOR rescue is underway to assist a man in his 60s who got into difficulty by the Cork coast.

The man is understood to have fallen and injured himself on rocks near steep cliffs by Garrettstown.

West Cork Cliff Rescue, Gardaí, HSE paramedics and the Coast Guard were alerted and a major rescue operation was launched on Saturday morning.

Efforts are now underway to winch the man from rocks to safety where he can be medically assessed.

It is expected the man will then be transferred to Cork University Hospital (CUH).

Meanwhile, in a separate operation a fisherman who fell ill on a trawler off the south west coast was winched to safety by a Coast Guard helicopter for transfer to CUH.

The fisherman will be taken to Cork Airport for transfer by ambulance to CUH for treatment.

It has proved a busy week for Irish emergency services with Baltimore RNLI last week assisting with a medical transfer from Sherkin Island where a person had fallen ill and required hospital treatment.