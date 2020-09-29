Report on Seamus Woulfe’s attendance at dinner to be published this week

A report on the attendance of Supreme Court judge Seamus Woulfe at the controversial Oireachtas Golf Society dinner in August is expected to be published later this week.

In a statement, the Supreme Court confirmed it received a report on the matter from former Chief Justice Susan Denham on Tuesday afternoon.

“The Supreme Court has made a copy of the report available to Mr Justice Woulfe. The Supreme Court is considering the report and will issue a further statement in early course,” the statement said.

Ms Justice Denham was asked by the court to conduct a review of the matter following widespread public disquiet.

Mr Justice Woulfe was one of 81 people who attended the dinner in breach of the Government’s regulations controlling indoor events during the Covid-19 pandemic.

A number of high-profile political figures resigned from their posts in the aftermath of the event.

Although Mr Justice Woulfe apologised for his attendance, he has so far rejected suggestions he should step down from his position, which he was only appointed to in July.

The former attorney general met with Ms Denham during her review and retained legal counsel to fight his corner.

Ms Justice Denham has been indemnified by the Judicial Council against any potential legal fall-out from report, Independent.ie understands.

In the immediate aftermath of the dinner in Clifden, Co Galway, Mr Justice Woulfe faced sustained pressure to step down.

In a statement at the time, he said he was not aware in advance that there was to be a dinner after the golf outing. He said that when he became aware, it was his understanding the organisers and the hotel had satisfied themselves they would be operating within public health guidelines.

Ms Justice Denham was asked by the court to consider certain questions arising out of the attendance of Mr Justice Woulfe at the event.

She was asked to consider whether he should have accepted the invitation to dinner. In addition, whether he should, in all the circumstances, have left the hotel in the light of the situation prevailing.

Furthermore, she was asked to examine whether he should have attended the golf event without attending the dinner.

The former Chief Justice was also asked to consider whether there were any relevant codes of practice or guidelines and to make any recommendations in that regard which she considers appropriate.

The review was a non-statutory one.

However, should its findings be particularly adverse to Mr Justice Woulfe, he would face renewed pressure to resign.

The invitation-only event was attended by several current and former TDs and senators, including then Agriculture Minister Dara Calleary, Fine Gael Senator Jerry Buttimer and EU Commissioner Phil Hogan.

Mr Calleary subsequently resigned as a minister and as deputy leader of Fianna Fáil, saying he had “made a big mistake”, while Mr Buttimer resigned as Leas Cathaoirleach of the Seanad, saying he had made an “unintended but serious lapse of judgement”.

Mr Hogan initially refused to resign, but eventually did after days of controversy.

Online Editors