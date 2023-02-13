Rents now nearly 14pc higher than same period last year as property availability in market shrinks further

Ireland’s private rental market remains chronically starved of homes, leading to rents in the final quarter of last year an average of 13.7pc higher than the same period a year earlier, the latest Daft.ie report has found.

While there are regional differences, all parts of the country are experiencing substantial year-on-year increases in open market rents.

In the year to December 2022, the rate of inflation in Dublin was 13.1%pc, Cork city was 14.9pc, Limerick city was 18.9pc and Waterford city was 20.2pc. Outside the cities, the average annual increase in market rents was 13.6pc.

Nationwide, there were just 1,096 homes available to rent on February 1, down over 20pc on the same date a year ago and roughly one quarter the average level of availability during 2015-2019.

The average market rent nationwide between October and December was €1,733 per month, up 2.7pc compared to the third quarter of the year and 126pc above the low of €765 seen in late 2011.

“Many, particularly those who have the misfortune of trying to find something in the open market currently, are only too aware of the challenges out there. To these people, it must seem almost obvious that it doesn’t need saying that, when faced with an acute shortage of rental homes, the solution is to build more rental homes,” said Ronan Lyons, Associate Professor of economics at Trinity College and author of the report.

“However, many others are shielded from how brutal it is out there. Some only become aware when a family member or new colleague has to run the gauntlet of finding a home to rent on the open market. But many are simply unaware that it is in Ireland’s rental segment – not its sales segment – where the country’s housing woes are concentrated.”

“The lack of awareness of just how grim things are includes, it must be said, some local authorities and some national policymakers. Over the past year or so, various efforts have been taken to limit, not increase, the construction of new rental homes. This is, by any accounts, an extraordinary turn of events,” he added.

“Between 2015 and 2019, a time when supply was very weak relative to demand and pulled up rents, there were typically 3,800 homes available to rent at the start of February. The average for February 1 over the full period 2006-2021 was 8,500. This hopefully puts into context just how bad things are if there are only 1,100 homes on the market,” said Mr Lyons.

“Secondly, the COVID-19 blip is obvious in Dublin: as lockdown kicked in, listings increased – and indeed at their peak in the year to early 2021, there were more rental listings then than in 2015. But the blip was just that – a temporary reversal of a longer-term trend. And as of early 2023, Dublin appears as starved of rental homes as any other part of the country.”

“While politicians prefer to focus on affordability, the link between housing prices (sale or rental) and incomes, there can be no affordability without viability. And without viability, we will see further increases in market rents – on top of the 13.7% increase in market rents recorded in 2022,” he added.

Average market rents, and year-on-year change, 2022 Q4

● Dublin: €2,324, up 13.1pc year-on-year

● Cork city: €1,768, up 14.9pc

● Galway city: €1,796, up 19.4pc

● Limerick city: €1,673, up 18.9pc

● Waterford city: €1,432, up 20.2pc

● Rest of the country: €1,318, up 13.8pc