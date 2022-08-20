| 14.9°C Dublin

Renters need to earn salary of up to €95,000 for some new developments as companies now doing affordability checks

Companies requesting financial information has become the market norm.
On average, tenants are spending 35.5pc of their monthly net income on rent.

Amy Molloy Twitter Email

Estate agents are requiring tenants of new developments in Dublin to meet a specific income limit where the rent cannot exceed 40pc of their net earnings.

This means individual tenants looking to rent a one-bed apartment for €2,000 a month would have to earn a gross ­salary of around €95,000.

