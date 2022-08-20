Renters need to earn salary of up to €95,000 for some new developments as companies now doing affordability checks

Estate agents are requiring tenants of new developments in Dublin to meet a specific income limit where the rent cannot exceed 40pc of their net earnings.

This means individual tenants looking to rent a one-bed apartment for €2,000 a month would have to earn a gross ­salary of around €95,000.

Some companies are now also charging prospective renters fees just to apply for somewhere to live.

Multi-billion-dollar US residential fund Greystar is charging tenants €45 to apply for accommodation at its Griffith Wood and Quayside Quarter complexes, where monthly rents range from between €2,100 and €3,600.

Read More

Sources in the property sector say companies are carrying out affordability checks to prevent arrears being incurred.

However, housing charities say landlords should be setting rents at an appropriate level that suits the majority of people, rather than putting up rents and then looking only for high-income earners.

The Irish Independent applied for accommodation at a number of properties in the capital being let by some of the country’s leading estate agents and was asked for details of gross income, occupation, proof of employment, bank statements and a passport copy.

An advertisement for a two-bed apartment in St Clare’s Park in Harold’s Cross for €2,546 posted on social media by a current tenant seeking a replacement included a list of requirements outlined by estate agent Hooke & MacDonald. Among them were that tenants provide a letter of employment, previous landlord references and three current bank statements.

There was also an affordability requirement that states the rent cannot exceed 40pc of their net income.

Two renters looking to live in the two-bed apartment would need to be bringing home at least €6,300 in net pay between them.

St Clare’s Park, developed by the Marlet Property Group, comprises 220 apartments and a number of on-site amenities including a playground.

Parking spaces are an additional €50 per month, which works out at an extra €600 each year on top of the rent.

The development is described as “pet-friendly” – but animals too are charged rent: tenants must pay €50 per month per pet and a “pet deposit” that is 50pc of the monthly rent.

Companies requesting financial information has become the market norm, with estate agents ensuring tenants meet affordability criteria by asking for proof of employment and bank statements.

Damien Dillon, director of Dillon Marshall Property Consultants, said that while his company did not have a specific income threshold, it would be “normal” for estate agents to ensure tenants were not paying more than 40pc or 45pc of their income on rent.

“We assess it on a case-by-case basis, but if someone is earning €4,000 and paying €2,000 on rent, we look at what the rest of the money is going towards and if they are able to afford to live on that. Some people may have loans or a history of gambling and those things are taken into consideration.

“It is as much about tenant welfare as anything, as we don’t want a situation where they can’t afford to live.”

Dillon Marshall is currently advertising properties in Bay Meadows estate in Dublin 15, with rents for two-bed family houses starting at €1,975.

While anyone can attend a viewing, Mr Dillon said tenants who reached the application stage would be asked for financial details.

The application process requires tenants to provide what industry they work in, their gross income, details of their employer, proof of employment, passport details, a reference from a previous landlord and payslips for the previous three months.

Greystar introduced similar requirements for prospective tenants looking to rent apartments at its complexes.

Tenants have to provide their PPS numbers, salary data and proof of earnings once they have agreed to rent a property. The company previously said PPS numbers needed to be supplied to the Residential Tenancies Board when registering a rental.

Renters now also have to pay a €45 fee to apply for the properties, with a €400 “holding commitment” fee also required for its Griffith Wood complex.

Housing charity Threshold described such a practice as “hugely concerning”. “Tenants are already breaking under the weight of unsustainable rents and scarcity of accommodation,” a spokesperson said.

The Irish Independent contacted Greystar and Hooke & MacDonald f or comment but did not get a response from either.

A survey carried out by the rental watchdog revealed that, on average, tenants are spending 35.5pc of their monthly net income on rent.

More than a quarter (28pc) stated they spend more than 40pc, while some are paying close to 50pc.

Colette Bennett, economic and social analyst with Social Justice Ireland, said looking at rent from the perspective of affordability “is a good thing” while trying to keep rents in proportion to income. However, she said there were issues also.

“The way some adverts seem to be presented is from the perspective of setting the rent and looking for the income, rather than setting it to an appropriate level that suits the majority of people. This would be excluding lower and ­middle-income families”.

Guidelines published by the Data Protection Commissioner state that it does not consider there can be any justification for the extensive collection of personal data such as financial statements and proof of funds at the initial stages of advertising or hosting viewings of a property.

However, it adds that this information can be requested once the applicant has been accepted as a tenant.