Renowned ‘risk-taker’ Seán FitzPatrick was never really a free man after Anglo Irish downfall

Seán Fitzpatrick was the banker who liked to say yes. Reflecting on the phenomenal success of Anglo Irish Bank back in 2005, FitzPatrick, by then its chairman, said that when he became chief executive in 1986, he wanted to “deal with people who wanted to deal”.

The determination that Anglo was “never going to be just another bank” was to prove prophetic. By 2008, the bank which was capitalised at just €1m when he took over, was rated the “most admired” small bank in the world and capitalised at over €13bn.

“We only wanted to play the sexy end,” he said at the time. “We told people, ‘If we can do the business with you, we’ll do it. And, if we can’t, we’ll give you a quick No.’ We were the first people to cut the rubbish out of it and to speak the language of the people we were dealing with.”

The people he wanted to deal with were the developers and entrepreneurs with big dreams and schemes at home and abroad. Anglo Irish Bank would take off, hanging on to the coat-tails of the roaring Celtic Tiger.

FitzPatrick was known at the time as “grounded”, a man from a modest background, an “accidental banker” as he said himself. He was a far cry from the patrician figures from wealthy families who occupied boardroom seats in Allied Irish Banks and the ‘Court’ of Bank of Ireland, as the directors were known.

‘Seanie’ as he was known, was regarded in banking circles in Dublin and elsewhere as a bit of a ‘Flash Harry’, something he recognised himself. “Other bankers would mutter about us, ‘of course Anglo take a lot of risk’. I never saw us taking a big risk at all,” he said.

“All we were doing was just working our balls off, doing it in a way different form the other banks and concentrating our focus on niche areas of business banking,” he told author Ivor Kenny, while reflecting on the bank’s success. “We were not embarrassed to speak the language of one syllable. It was either that simple or that complicated, whichever way you want to look at it.”

His line-up of customers in the early years was truly impressive and some of them would remain loyal to him through thick and thin, on the basis that when they needed him, he delivered. Larry Goodman, Denis O’Brien, Dermot Desmond, Tony O’Reilly, Sean Quinn and others were all risk-takers who developed a personal relationship with the bank, as the Irish economy and bank became major players in the international market.

“The last thing I wanted was a grey-headed customer coming in with a notepad and a pencil and asking how much we would charge to do such-and-such,” he told Ivor Kenny in 2005 for the book, Achievers. “He was not interested in what we had to offer. He was interested only in getting it cheaply. He was comparing us with five other banks but he was never a mover or shaker.”

FitzPatrick claimed that the bankers he employed “travelled on the back of the bus” but with the success of Anglo he enjoyed a lavish lifestyle, a position as a ‘player’ in the international financial markets with access to senior political figures.

As he watched others make huge piles of cash in far-flung developments, Seán FitzPatrick became more than a banker, he became an investor, a risk-taker and he borrowed more than €87m from his own bank to fund property deals.

“Seán FitzPatrick morphed from being a bright, energetic and radical force to a serious and increasingly respected business figure but someone, who I believe came to see, fundamentally, that this successful bank was ‘his bank’,” the former director of Anglo Irish Bank, Fintan Drury, has written in his recently published book See-Saw.

“There were legions of fans but, in time, perhaps no one believed more in the legend of Seán FitzPatrick than the man himself which is, I believe, a consideration in understanding what was to unfold,” he added.

In 2005, Fitzpatrick, retired as chief executive of the bank, taking over the position of non-executive chairman. But it was widely believed in Dublin’s financial circles that this shuffle and the appointment of David Drumm as CEO, was “contaminated” because FitzPatrick continued to pull the strings.

The disaster that would later befall the Irish economy with the financial and property collapse was caused to an extent by the over-exposure of Anglo Irish Bank and Irish Nationwide Building Society to property loans. But it was hugely exacerbated by the fact that the main banks, AIB, Bank of Ireland and Ulster, followed FitzPatrick’s risk-taking philosophy with disastrous consequences.

The other disaster that befell it, was the decision of Cavan-based industrialist, Sean Quinn, to bet almost €1.5bn of the family fortune and borrowings, on Anglo Irish Bank’s share price. It was a gamble he continued to ramp up even as the storm clouds were gathering internationally over the debacle of ‘subprime’ mortgages in the United States, a largely-misunderstood and reckless practice that would topple the house of cards.

What was later called ‘The St Patrick’s Day Massacre’ followed in 2008, with the Anglo Irish Bank share price tumbling between March 17 and the end of the month. But even as the disaster was unfolding, FitzPatrick, still chairman of the bank that had been saved by the government bank guarantee, went on the Marian Finucane radio show to try to justify his position and play down the banks part in creating the crisis.

“Anglo Irish Bank has made mistakes because we are in the business of risk and I’ll admit that,” he told the presenter. “Have we been reckless? No. I don’t believe that.”

He refused to apologise to the Irish people for what would emerge as losses of €19bn.

“The cause of our problems was global, so I can’t say sorry with any degree of sincerity and decency, but I do say thank you.”

In the early hours of March, 2010, Seán FitzPatrick, was arrested at his home in Greystones, Co Wicklow. He was quizzed for some hours about the revolving deposit of €7.2bn between Anglo Irish Bank and Irish Life & Permanent. After nearly a decade of litigation, his trial on criminal charges collapsed in 2018.

Although he continued to enjoy family life, golf and rugby, Seán FitzPatrick was never really a free man after Anglo Irish Bank went into free fall.