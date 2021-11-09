| 12.7°C Dublin

Renowned ‘risk-taker’ Seán FitzPatrick was never really a free man after Anglo Irish downfall

Sean FitzPatrick. Photo: Tony Gavin Expand
Former Anglo Irish Bank chairman Seán FitzPatrick has died. Photo: Collins Courts Expand

Liam Collins

Seán Fitzpatrick was the banker who liked to say yes. Reflecting on the phenomenal success of Anglo Irish Bank back in 2005, FitzPatrick, by then its chairman, said that when he became chief executive in 1986, he wanted to “deal with people who wanted to deal”.

The determination that Anglo was “never going to be just another bank” was to prove prophetic. By 2008, the bank which was capitalised at just €1m when he took over, was rated the “most admired” small bank in the world and capitalised at over €13bn.

“We only wanted to play the sexy end,” he said at the time. “We told people, ‘If we can do the business with you, we’ll do it. And, if we can’t, we’ll give you a quick No.’ We were the first people to cut the rubbish out of it and to speak the language of the people we were dealing with.”

