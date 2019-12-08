Renewed appeal issued on 19th anniversary of Trevor Deely's disappearance

GARDAÍ have issued a renewed appeal for information into the disappearance of Trevor Deely, who has been missing for 19 years.

On December 7 2000, Trevor Deely (22) attended his work Christmas party at the Hilton Hotel in Dublin 2.

Later that night, he went to Buck Whaley’s nightclub on Leeson Street which he left between 2.30am and 3.25am on December 8, 2000.

The weather on the night was said to be extremely wet and there was a taxi strike in progress.

Trevor Deely went missing after a night out in December 2000

At 3.35am, he called to his place of work at Bank of Ireland on Fitzwilliam Place, Dublin 2. CCTV footage of the rear entrance of the premises at this time shows an unknown male conversing with Mr Deely at the back gate of BIAM.

Mr Deely was last seen on CCTV passing the Bank of Ireland ATM on Haddington Road at 4.14am. Approximately 30 seconds later, a male was captured on CCTV walking in the same direction as Mr Deely.

Mr Deely was described as being 6'1" in height, of slim build with short red-brown hair and of a fair complexion.

When last seen, he was wearing a mustard and brown checked shirt, beige/grey corduroy flared trousers, dark deck shoes with white stripes, a green padded jacket, and was carrying a large dark blue umbrella with white ACC Bank lettering.

Gardaí at Pearse Street Garda station are appealing for any information that could assist the garda investigation into the disappearance of Mr Deely.

"Even the smallest piece of information, which may seem insignificant, may assist the investigation," a garda spokesperson said.

Members of the Deely family Michele, Micheal, Pamela and Mark at Haddington Road, where Trevor was last seen. Picture: Collins

It emerged earlier this week that a new witness had come forward with information that supports gardaí's belief that the long-term missing man was murdered after an altercation.

It is understood that gardaí have been following a line of inquiry that Mr Deely got into a row with a criminal gang on the night he disappeared in Dublin.

In August 2017, a five-week dig took place at a site in Chapelizod in west Dublin for Mr Deely. It concluded that September, with no trace of him found.

Speaking at the time, his sister Michele Deely said gardaí searched there as someone had come forward with information. She described the dig as "a pretty horrendous experience to go through for us as a family".

"Somebody did come forward with some information that gardaí felt there was enough credibility for them to pursue. So they undertook an incredibly extensive search of that area; it was a big area and it was difficult for them to search.

"It went on for what felt like infinity. But we got to the end of it - and nothing," she said.

Anyone with information is asked to Pearse Street Garda Station on 01 6669000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or Crimestoppers on 1800 250025.

Online Editors