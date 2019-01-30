Gardaí have renewed an appeal for information into the murder of an associate of the Hutch gang.

Renewed appeal for information on first anniversary of Hutch associate's murder

Jason 'Buda' Molyneaux was shot dead when he left a flat at James Larkin House on January 30 2018.

The 27-year-old hit four times in the chest and twice in the stomach by a lone gunman at 9.40pm that night.

A burnt-out car was found in the Fairview area just minutes from the scene of the murder.

Gardai believe that members of the public may hold information into Mr Molyneaux's death, and appealed for witnessed to come forward.

"Gardaí are aware the lone male fled the scene in a renault Kangoo Van, 10 D 126064 and drove along East Wall Road, and the Point Village crossing the East Link Bridge where the van was abandoned off York Road," a garda spokesperson said.

"Gardaí believe members of the public hold crucial details for this investigation and would appeal to them to contact Gardaí at Store Street on 01 - 6668000, the Garda Confidential Line 1 800 666 111 or any Garda Station."

Independent.ie previously revealed that a suspect for the feud-related murder was identified last year.

Sources said that it was believed Molyneaux may have known his killer, and may have trusted his killer to speak with him briefly before he was attacked.

Online Editors