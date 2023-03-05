Renewable energy investment firm Solar 21 will sell assets to repay its investors

A law firm representing Dublin-based renewable energy investment company Solar 21 has begun negotiations to sell assets to help repay its investors.

Since 2018, the Rathcoole firm has raised more than £300m (€340m) worth of unregulated loan notes from Irish investors, including individuals who invested large portions of their pensions and small-business owners.

The loan notes were sold through a nationwide network of independent regulated financial brokers.

Investors have awaited updates from Solar 21 since the Sunday Independent reported last year that it was seeking “financing solutions” after it began delaying repayments due on loan notes for a major renewable energy project.

Solar 21, founded by Achill brothers Michael and Andrew Bradley, has since blamed the repayment issues on delays with the project caused by Brexit, the war in Ukraine and planning issues.

Now London law firm Addleshaw Goddard LLP, which represents Solar 21, has written to Irish financial brokers confirming that assets relating to the project would be sold to increase the amount of money available to pay investors.

In 2018, Solar 21, which has a decade-long track record in renewables investment, began fundraising to build a major waste-to-energy plant at Melton, near Hull, East Yorkshire, called EFW Project 1.

Addleshaw Goddard said in its memo to brokers that, along with a second law firm, Alvarez & Marsal Europe LLP, it had “been involved with reviewing the process of finalising the valuations of its projects and is engaged in commercial negotiations with third parties in relation to the sale of the assets

and undertakings related to those projects”.

“In order to return funds to the investors that subscribed for the relevant instruments, the group is (as was always its stated intention) planning to realise the relevant assets in a manner aimed at maximising the value of (and proceeds received in relation to the disposal of) the relevant assets,” it said.

Documents show Solar 21 initially expected to raise £120m for the Melton project, but its most recent accounts showed that by the end of April 2021, companies related to EFW Project 1 had raised as much as £240m, with tens of millions more also raised for a second similar proposed plant.

The standard investment for many of its all-Irish based investors was €100,000 with a potential return of 30pc after three years.

Asked to comment on the developments, a spokesman for Solar 21 said it had “nothing to add other than pointing out that much of the £300m referred to is not due for repayment for several years”.

Meanwhile, Solar 21 has confirmed that a potato growing-company called 4U Fresh Produce, which has borrowed at least €2.1m from the group since 2019, is to be sold.

4U Fresh Produce is not part of the Solar 21 group, but is linked to it by way of a director, Andrew Bradley. ​

Another company, Woodmansey Farming Company, whose director is Michael Bradley and which is ultimately controlled by Solar 21, has borrowed more than €4m from the group.

“All these companies will be included in the sale of this asset in due course with no equity gain to any related party,” the spokesman said.