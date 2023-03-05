| 6.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Renewable energy investment firm Solar 21 will sell assets to repay its investors

Michael and Andrew Bradley of Solar 21 Expand

Close

Michael and Andrew Bradley of Solar 21

Michael and Andrew Bradley of Solar 21

Michael and Andrew Bradley of Solar 21

Fearghal O'Connor

A law firm representing Dublin-based renewable energy investment company Solar 21 has begun negotiations to sell assets to help repay its investors.

Since 2018, the Rathcoole firm has raised more than £300m (€340m) worth of unregulated loan notes from Irish investors, including individuals who invested large portions of their pensions and small-business owners.

Most Watched

Privacy