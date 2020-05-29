| 17.3°C Dublin

Remembering Brendan Bowyer: The man who put the 'show' into the showband era and never failed to shine

Liam Collins

Brendan Bowyer had a glittering music career that spanned six decades Expand

Brendan Bowyer was the man who put the show into the showband era. The Waterford-born singer, who has died in Las Vegas at the age of 81, was a gentle giant remembered for his rubber-legged performances of The Hucklebuck.

It wasn’t his first No. 1 in Ireland, but it is the song he is most associated with at home, where it topped the charts for seven weeks in 1965.

Ballrooms would never be the same again after its release. It kicked off the twist-dance craze which had curates and parish priests all over the country in a sweat trying to keep dance halls on the straight and narrow.

