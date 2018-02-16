Remains of Irish pensioner (71) found on Welsh beach

The body of an Irish pensioner has been found on a Welsh beach, North Wales Police have confirmed.

Brendan Burke (71) was last seen on November 15 at Stocking Lane in Rathfarnham in Dublin.

Welsh Police have confirmed that they recovered his body with the help of the Coastguard from a small cove near to Trearddur Bay on the west coast of Anglesey on November 29. They said that gardai in Dublin helped them to identify that the remains were those of Mr Burke.

The police spokesman said that his next of kin have been told about his death and the coroner for North West Wales has also been notified. His death is not being treated as suspicious.

Detective Chief Inspector Brian Kearney, of Caernarfon Police Station, said that the process of bringing Mr Burke home to Ireland is underway. "I’d like to thank our colleagues in the Garda for their assistance in this matter and arrangements are now in hand to return the man’s body to his family in Ireland.

"Our thoughts and prayers remain with them at this difficult time," he said in a statement.

Online Editors