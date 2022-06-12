| 10.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

exclusive ‘Relations between us are in a bad place’ - Simon Coveney says Liz Truss is making no effort on Northern Ireland

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney. Picture by Niall Carson Expand

Close

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney. Picture by Niall Carson

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney. Picture by Niall Carson

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney. Picture by Niall Carson

Hugh O'Connell

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney has accused British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss of making “no effort” to resolve the Northern Ireland P rotocol row and suggested she may be more focused on trying to succeed Boris Johnson as p rime m inister.

In some of his most critical remarks to date, Mr Coveney said the British government “isn't listening to anybody except themselves” and had made no attempt to seek a compromise in the long-running row over post-Brexit trading arrangements for the North since the last formal negotiations with the EU in February.

Related topics

More On Simon Coveney

Most Watched

Privacy