Joe Schmidt has said his one “regret” was building the Rugby World Cup into “a self-consuming monster”, a factor which he believed could’ve led to the team’s confidence crashing.

'Regrets? There is one...,' says a philosophical Joe Schmidt as Ireland touch down in Dublin Airport

Schmidt was philosophical as he returned to Dublin Airport tonight with his wounded and battle-worn team.

But as he looked forward to spending time with his family before deciding his future, the memories of his six-and-a-half-years as Ireland head coach were “clouded” by such a bitter defeat on the world stage.

Schmidt said: “If I have one regret, we talked about the World Cup a year ago and built up to it and we probably went away from our week-to-week focus by talking about it a year in advance.

Head coach Joe Schmidt is greeted by supporters Luke, age 9, and Lauren Thomas, age 4, from Newry on the Ireland Rugby Team's return at Dublin Airport from the Rugby World Cup. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

“And maybe we built it into a self-consuming monster, because we didn’t play as well as we could have.

“I have to take responsibility for that. If I could have my time over I might do it differently, but unfortunately my time is done.”

The coach, who led the squad to become one of the best teams in the world, smiled amid his clear disappointment at coming back to Ireland in dejection.

Meanwhile, Johnny Sexton declined to answer questions from the waiting media and shot straight through arrivals, only briefly stopping for photographs.

Schmidt said: “I had an expectation that they (The All Blacks) were going to be good...

“We were a bit rusty... there’s no explanation I have other than the human factor that sometimes things don’t work out as well as you’d like them to.

Peter O'Mahony on the Ireland Rugby Team's return at Dublin Airport from the Rugby World Cup. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

“Maybe there was a heightened anxiety because sometimes when you want something too much, you can try too hard.

“The greater the expectation, the further you fall.”

The coach said as Ireland had played so strongly against the All Blacks in recent encounters, it made it all the harder for him.

“For us to do that (lose) on the biggest stage... and to save the biggest disappointment after the last six-and-a-half years, is something I’ve not been able to distance myself from yet.”

He said slippery conditions on the pitch and high humidity had impacted the team, as well as uncertainty regarding exactly who would play just ahead of the game.

Schmidt paid tribute to the Irish fans, whom he said had been “phenomenal” and added they’d helped create some of his fondest memories.

Bundee Aki is greeted by supporter Jennifer Malone on the Ireland Rugby Team's return at Dublin Airport from the Rugby World Cup. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

But there was no denying Schmidt's pain at returning to Ireland in such lowered circumstances after they'd left with such lofty expectations.

“It’s what you finish on,” he said.

“It’s difficult... it’s hard to step away with my last involvement, but at the same time I can only work as hard as I can work. And I’ve worked with incredibly good people.

“I know the players and I’ll enjoy watching them progress.

“They’ll still be doing a super job, and instead of looking through the glass I might just have one in my hand.

“I’m sure my wife is thinking ‘What will you do?’

“I’ve been blown away by some approaches (of work), but I made a commitment - I’m going up ‘til June or July next year. And, as a family, we will really step back and decide what we want to do, as this hasn’t been a job, it’s been a way of life, seven days a week.

“And in six-and-a-half years, I’ve not taken one day off.

“I’ve been scribbling notes, doing coaching, going to the club... I’ve loved it.”

Over the past 48 hours Schmidt said he had received some great messages from people about the impact his tenure has had on them and the team and he said this had helped soften the blow somewhat.

“I know trophies are the visible things, but you want to help people and players improve and I worked as hard as I could to do that.”

Ireland flanker Peter O’Mahony stopped briefly to pay tribute to Schmidt and stated the defeat had been hard to take. He said he certainly hoped it wouldn’t be a “defining moment” as he looked forward to better days ahead for Ireland.

A crowd of loyal fans had gathered at Dublin Airport to show their support for the team, for true fans are there even when the chips are down.

And in a touching moment, a little girl with Down syndrome ran over to a humbled Schmidt to embrace her hero just moments before he left the airport to start his time out with family. No doubt that moment would help lessen the defeat for a man who’d brought hope to an entire nation.

