Regional Independents urge health, public services and homes must be prioritised, as pre-Budget talks underway

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe and Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath today began pre-Budget meetings with TDs.

First in the door were the Regional Independents, who emerged with confirmation from the two Finance ministers that there would be a substantial Cost of Living package in the Budget late next month.

In particular Mr Donohoe and Mr McGrath are searching for one-off revenue sources that will allow giveaways that will not recur in future years.

The broad parameters are that there will be a €6.4bn package, €2.4bn of which is already “baked in” from previous moves, full-year application or demographic changes. There will also be a €1billion tax package for 2023. But the hunt is on to find measures, and their funding, that will allow relief to families over the rest of 2022.

The regional Independents pointed out that there had been bumper receipts in the current year from corporate tax which would allow for some pre-Christmas moves.

They especially want free public transport provided to all students, both because of the pressure on families and the third level accommodation crisis that will force thousands to commute to college.

Denis Naughten, leader of the eight-member Independent group, said that while they wanted to see social welfare increases for all because of inflation in the current year, they also wanted more recognition for workers, arguing that it should always pay to be at work.

There were anomalies that were penalising people, including in relation to overtime and extra hours.

He said medical and dental expenses were another area where the Government should help, pointing out that it had previously reduced tax relief from the marginal rate to the standard rate of just 20pc.

At the very least, the Budget should increase this to 30pc, the Independent group is arguing.

“We need a whole-of-government approach to address the rising cost of living, the lack of affordable homes, climate challenges, and accessible local health services,” the group said.

“People, health, well-being, public services, homes, and infrastructure must be prioritised.”

A complete review of tax credits and the social welfare system needs to be completed to ensure that working is always financially better for individual citizens and families, their submission says.

In the interim the social welfare “Benefit of Work Estimator” should be modernised to make the interface more user-friendly and provide citizens with a complete assessment of their individual supports and benefits as well as education and training options.

The current rate of capital gains tax (CGT) is high by international standards at 33 per cent and the annual exemption threshold of €1,270 is “relatively insignificant,” the group said.

“Succession and transfer of family assets will encourage the next generation to take over the operation of businesses and farms. Not only does this rejuvenate the business, but it allows for long term climate and sustainable investment which helps to reduce our national carbon footprint.

“It also allows people to relocate, live and thrive in regional Ireland.”

