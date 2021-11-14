Referee Nancy Foley says she has been verbally abused by managers and an U12s player

REFEREES have agreed to return to football after intensive negotiations with leagues over their future safety within the game.

The entire fixture schedule was cancelled over the weekend at two schoolboys/girls leagues following an escalation in violence and intimidation against match officials in Dublin.

Even as talks progressed over the weekend another referee was subjected to severe abuse on Saturday, and was forced to abandon a match after he feared for his safety.

The Irish Soccer Referees Society today said: “We have recommended that our members resume games next weekend, and we hope that the cancellation of match fixtures this weekend will be a wake-up call to those who perpetrate such acts of violence and intimidation.”

The ISRS said it will monitor the return to play next weekend closely, and has not ruled out a nationwide stoppage if further attacks on match officials continue.

Following a weekend which saw a boycott of all fixtures by the North Dublin Schoolboys/girls League (NDSL) and the Metropolitan Girls League (MGL) – leaving 13,500 young players without football, referees and the leagues agreed a resumption of play next week.

Intensive negotiations began on Friday and continued throughout the weekend between the NDSL and MGL and the Irish Soccer Referees Society (ISRS) with an agreement reached at midday.

Tony Gaines who led the talks confirmed this afternoon that the NDSL and MGL would resume fixtures next week after he and fellow officials cancelled all 550 games in the two leagues.

Gaines, who is secretary for both leagues, took the decision last week to cancel the schedule after learning that match officials were considering a walkout following a spate of physical and verbally abusive attacks in recent weeks.

In the most violent incidents in recent weeks two referees were attacked at separate games with both officials receiving punches from behind, while a female official was abused and humiliated so badly she has decided to quit football.

The woman was subjected to a verbal onslaught by coaches and spectators, with one man returning after the game to issue further threats.

Today’s talks between the Dublin branch of the Irish Soccer Referees Society (ISRS) and the NDSL and MGL follow negotiations which began on Friday in Dublin.

The national branch of the ISRS said it will monitor the situation closely and will consider all options, including a blanket ban of all games, upon consultation with its members if repeated incidents occur again next weekend and into the future.

Gaines issued a warning to those who abuse and attack match officials as he went entered negotiations on Friday: “If we don’t have referees, we don’t have football – it’s that simple.”

More accounts have emerged of the type of abuse and intimidation being suffered by referees around the country, where a match official in Ballyfermot in Dublin was forced to abandon an adults match after he feared for his safety.

Dublin match official Nancy Foley told of other abuse that she had experience at the hands of male coaches and spectators at football matches.

In some extraordinary detail Nancy Foley told how she was forced to endure a devastating verbal attack by two male managers from opposing teams, was screamed “c***” at by a man upset at an offside decision and was threatened with having her “head ripped off” by an U12s player.

“Why would anyone, especially women, want to put themselves in these situations where grown men are aggressively shouting all sorts of abuse at them, sometimes right up to their faces, or in my case towering over me saying all sorts of things?” said the mum-of-four.