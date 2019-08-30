'Reeling in disbelief' - North Dublin residents bid to block high-rise development in Coolock

COOLOCK residents are moving to try to block plans by a developer to build two high-rise apartments in the middle of the village.

The Coolock Residents’ Association has commissioned a planning consultant who will be making a formal objection on its behalf to An Bord Pleanala.

Spokeswoman Sharon Whyte said residents were left “reeling in disbelief” after Dublin City Council granted planning permission earlier this month to developers Bloom Capital, which is planning two high-rise apartment blocks on the former Chanel College land on the village’s main street.

The development consists of one six-storey apartment block and another five-storey block.

The scheme will house a total of 88 one, two and three-bedroom apartments. Permission was granted despite 238 formal objections lodged by residents who are deeply opposed to the development for a number of reasons.

The height and design of the scheme are particularly controversial and Ms Whyte said they were totally out of keeping with the area.

“Coolock is one of the oldest villages in Dublin. It retains a village feel, but this development would be right smack in the middle of it,” she said.

The proposed development would result in the loss of the last green field in the village, “resulting in no green space available”, she said.

Residents are also concerned the development may interfere with important archaeological artefacts that may lie underground.

“The history of Coolock village area records settlements in the area dating back several thousand years,” she said.

“On the outskirts of the village there is an ancient burial mound, still clearly visible today, which is believed to have Bronze Age origins. The significance of our village’s ancient past should not be undermined.

“These, along with the many other concerns raised by residents, will have a hugely detrimental impact on the character of our historic village and result in a lesser quality of life for both existing and new residents alike,” she added.

She said residents are united and prepared to stand together to resist the plans “that will irrevocably change the fabric of our village forever”.

Bloom Capital did not respond for comment last night.

