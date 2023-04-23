Red tape in state schemes ‘behind pharmacist burnout’

Red tape and mounting paperwork for state schemes are being blamed for a shortage of pharmacists due to burnout.

The Irish Pharmacy Union (IPU) claims members are leaving the profession because a “wholly unnecessary administrative burden” detracts from patient care.

IPU president Dermot Two-mey said cumbersome form-filling and “box-ticking exercises” when prescribing medicines to medical card holders and patients availing of other state initiatives limits the time pharmacists have to support sick people.

“While community pharmacy practice requires diligent attention to detail, much of the required red tape does nothing for patient care,” he added.

“We have an expertise in medications and are a critical part of our country’s healthcare system. More and more patients are seeing pharmacy as the first port of call for care in the community.

“Unfortunately, health authorities seem content to task this essential frontline profession with endless form-filling and bureaucracy.”

Mr Twomey criticised the HSE, saying it could do more to allow pharmacists to provide greater patient support.

He said the development of a digital prescribing system, cutting administrative work for public drug schemes and introducing a “serious shortage protocol” would improve how pharmacists work.

A serious shortage protocol would allow pharmacists to dispense alternative drugs to patients in cases where supply issues mean commonly used prescription medicines are unavailable.

Similar measures were introduced in the UK late last year to help manage supply issues, but pharmacists in Ireland with the same challenges were not able to issue alternative drugs because under law they must be prescribed by a doctor.

The IPU said a serious shortage protocol would allow pharmacists to substitute medicines in line with protocols in cases where shortages arise in future.

“While we jump through hoops, patients are left waiting,” Mr Two-mey said. “What is required is a clear commitment to reduce red tape, which will empower the sector to deliver the revolution in community care we have been calling for for many years.

“Allowing the problem to continue will exacerbate the shortage of pharmacists, increase the levels of stress for those working in the sector and damage community care.”