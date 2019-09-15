Recruit with close family links to Kinahan drug cartel drops Garda application

The Sunday Independent previously revealed senior Garda intelligence officers raised concerns about recruiting the individual with family links to the crime gang headed by Daniel Kinahan.

However, Garda Commissioner Drew Harris was understood to be open to hiring him, despite his family connection to the international crime organisation.

A senior Garda source said the individual had been in the final stages of the recruitment process and was likely to be selected to join the force before he decided to withdraw his application.

It is unclear why he decided to withdraw from the recruitment process, but it is understood he took the decision himself.

The senior source said Garda recruiters were cross-checking the applicant's references and job history when he decided to withdraw his application.

In July, it was revealed Commissioner Harris clashed with his security chiefs over his consideration of the individual's application.

Gardai were satisfied that the applicant had no involvement with the Kinahan organisation or with any criminality.

The applicant also told gardai he has not been in contact with the family member who is linked to the billion-euro Kinahan drugs empire for some years and insisted he has no intention of speaking to them in the future.

However, there were concerns he could be influenced, or taken advantage of, by the criminal gang due to his family connection.

The internal concern over the application follows years of bloodshed, stemming from the gang war between members of the Kinahan cartel and the Hutch gang.

The violent feud has resulted in the murder of 18 people to date. The gang war escalated after the infamous Regency Hotel gun attack in Dublin.

The brazen hotel shooting was sparked by the murder of Gary Hutch, who was shot dead in September 2015 at an apartment block near Marbella. Hutch was the nephew of the criminal, Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch.

The Regency shooting saw criminals dressed as gardai enter the hotel and shoot dead senior Kinahan gang member David Byrne. The murder resulted in a wave of revenge attacks by the Kinahan gang on the Monk's family, friends and associates.

The Kinahan crime empire was established by Christy Kinahan senior who has since taken a back seat to allow his son Daniel to control its illegal drugs-trade business.

Christy senior, Daniel and his brother Christy junior are all currently based in Dubai. Christy senior was imprisoned for six years for drug dealing in the 1980s and he did a four-year stint in prison during the late 1990s after he was found in possession of £16,000 in stolen travellers' cheques.

In 2010, Spanish police raided Christy Kinahan senior's home in Spain as part of a major international investigation into the gang, but no charges were brought against him.

