Recreation of Irish shebeen wins prestigious Turner Prize for group of Belfast artists

Grace McMurray, Stephen Millar, Thomas Wells and Emma Campbell, members of the Array Collective, who have won the Turner Prize. Photo: Matt Alexander/PA

An art installation of an Irish pub has earned its Belfast creators the UK’s prestigious Turner Prize for art.

The 11-person groups of artists – known as the Array Collective – took home the £25,000 prize for The Druithaib’s Ball, a a recreation of a traditional Irish shebeen that is full of references to 100 years of Northern Ireland history.

The pub is adorned with banners supporting reproductive rights and protesting against conversion therapy.

Prize organizers said the collective’s work tackles “urgent social and political issues affecting Northern Ireland with humour, seriousness and beauty”.

Accepting the prize at a ceremony at Coventry Cathedral on Wednesday evening, collective member Laura O’Connor, who was holding a baby, said: "It's surreal. We have not been making work over the last year with lockdown, it has motivated and pushed us.

"I think we surprised ourselves with what we came out with in the end and we are so proud of it.,” she said.

The group added that they were going to celebrate with "a few pints" after winning the major prize.

The shebeen, is an immersive installation with a large canopy styled from banners which provides a floating roof and a circle of flag poles that reference ancient Irish ceremonial sites.

The winning artwork was designed as a place to gather outside the sectarian which has dominated the collective memory of Northern Ireland for the last 100 years.

Alex Farquharson, director of Tate Britain and chairman of the Turner Prize jury, said: "Of course, it was a hard one, the decision.

"But what the jurists were drawn to, I think, was both a combination of the seriousness of the issues they're dealing with, in a very divided world, but the joy, the hope, the fun, the surprise...with which they do their political work as artworks."

Named for 19th-century landscape painter JMW Turner, the award was founded in 1984 and helped make stars of potter Grayson Perry, shark-pickling artist Damien Hirst and filmmaker Steve McQueen.

But it has also been criticized for rewarding impenetrable conceptual work and often sparks debate about the value of modern art.

In 2019, all four finalists were declared winners after they refused to compete against one another. Last year’s prize was cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

This year, all five finalists were collectives rather than individual artists.



