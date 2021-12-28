Record heat, droughts and floods – our weather in 2021

We shivered in May, sweltered in July, were baffled by November and battered in December.

Ireland’s weather in 2021 challenged records and delivered contrasts with localised drought mixed with regional flooding, and a category red storm disrupting some of the calmest stretches in years.

The summer heatwave and recent Storm Barra may have been the biggest meteorological events but the year was notable for other reasons.

Eight months were drier than usual, some markedly so, and not even the Christmas Day deluge or Wexford floods alter that pattern.

And even without the melting heat in July, temperatures would have worked out at higher than average at all Met Éireann’s 25 stations.

“So far it’s been the warmest year since 2007 at eight stations and it’s the warmest year since 1997 at two stations, Ballyhaise and Mullingar,” said Met Éireann meteorologist Paul Moore.

“There were three months when temperatures were below average, January, April and May, but every month since has been above average so that’s an unbroken run of seven months.”

The omens looked different last January which began with some of the coldest temperatures in 10 years in places and teasers of snow.

But it was mostly rain that fell, and lots of it. Belmullet in Co Mayo got 29 days with rain, while across the country, Dublin Airport got almost twice as much rain as normal for January. February was wetter again, with a third more rain falling than normal, causing flooding in Munster in the middle of the month with Cork particularly badly hit.

It was warmer, though, with temperatures above average, but March was the reverse with both temperature and rainfall lower than normal.

April was exceptionally dry, with the country as a whole receiving just 33pc of the normal rainfall for the month.

Four weather stations – in Tipperary, Carlow, Cork and Wexford – recorded their driest April on record and Co Wexford experienced near drought conditions.

“There were quite a few local droughts and dry spells during the year,” said Mr Moore. “This might change with the rain now in late December but overall we are running at 90pc average rainfall.”

May was an outlier in this respect. The month brought substantially more rain than usual – two-thirds more than normal for the month for the country as a whole while parts of Co Kerry got almost double their usual volumes.

Temperatures were below average everywhere and despite being almost summer, Mount Dillon in Co Roscommon recorded a low of -4C on May 6, the station’s lowest ever May temperature.

Three other stations – in Galway, Cork and Tipperary – also had their coldest May on record and for most of the 20 weather stations, it was their coldest May in 25 years.

June was warmer and drier with rainfall below average everywhere but especially in the East and Midlands, where Westmeath had its driest start to summer on record.

Parts of Dublin were in drought with little or no rainfall recorded at the Dublin Airport and Phoenix Park stations, and temperatures were above normal countrywide.

That set the scene for steamy July when temperatures hit the high-20s in many parts, reaching 30.8C in Co Roscommon.

A heatwave is declared when temperatures exceed 25C for five days running, as happened at more than half the weather stations. At six locations, the heatwave continued for 10 days and, even more rare, there were two official tropical nights in Valentia, Co Kerry, which means the night-time heat didn’t fall below 20C.

Some spectacular thunderstorms resulted, pushing rainfall in the east above average.

August was not so remarkable, remaining warmer than usual and opening the door to an autumn which was notably mild, with September provisionally the warmest on record.

October and November were very mild too, with Shannon Airport recording a balmy 17.7C in the middle of November and eight stations having their warmest on record.

Rainfall in November was also less than half the average.

“There was no air frost until well into November,” said Mr Moore. “You’d expect to get it in October but we didn’t have any then which is unusual.”

Another unusual feature of the year was the scarcity of wind. Storm Barra may have caused major disruption in early December, closing schools, shops and health services, downing trees and causing widespread power cuts, but it was the only direct hit by a storm all year.

“We’ve had the lowest mean wind for a year since 2010 at 14 stations, and at Dublin Airport mean wind has been the lowest since 1959,” Mr Moore said.