Record-breaking jockey Rachael Blackmore reflects on ‘such a strange year’

IT has been a rollercoaster year for Rachael Blackmore, and the record-breaking jockey is only now getting the opportunity to allow it sink in.

Blackmore, leading jockey at this year's Cheltenham Festival and the first woman jockey to win the Grand National at Aintree, has been catapulted into the public eye off the back of her historic successes.

The remarkable 31-year-old is keeping her feet on the ground but has embraced her role as hero to young girls around the country.

She still finds it strange, however, that she gets noticed by the general public.

Launching the 2021 Coca-Cola thank You fund, Blackmore told independent.ie: "You know, the first thing that comes to mind is how grateful I am.

"The position I am in now, I'm so privileged to be in. It has been such a strange year for everyone and so many people have struggled.

"So for us as a racing community it has been great to be able to get out there and provide that bit of something for people to look forward to.

"It's still quite difficult to think of myself as this role model for so many and it's a very hard question for me to answer.

"I'm just me, as opposed to Rachael Blackmore, but I'm certainly going to keep doing my best and if that inspires people then that's brilliant.

"I'm going to keep enjoying myself doing it, because I love what I do and hopefully people see that.

"I need to keep taking in these big highs because there are lows just around the corner too in racing. As you know, a fall can be very quick coming."

Horse racing found itself catapulted into the living rooms of so many during the pandemic, with Blackmore the poster girl - and you would be hard-pressed to find too many who don't recognise her.

"It's mad - I was in the bank the other day, a bank I wouldn't use normally," continued Blackmore. "The woman behind the counter didn't need any ID from me when I'd always be asked, which was one of those examples of people knowing who I am. I still find it very strange."

When she got the call asking to come on board as an ambassador for the Thank You fund, Blackmore didn't hesitate.

"The fund is going to be such a help to people who don't ordinarily get this kind of money - to help them develop the skills to make a better future for themselves," she added.

"I was up in Dublin City Farm and Ecology Centre in St Anne's and they have really benefitted from the grant that they applied for last year - it's made such a difference to them so massive fair play to Coca-Cola for putting the fund on. It's going to go such a long way.”