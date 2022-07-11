Record-breaking 200ft bonfire ‘dedicated to Mr Steele’

The bonfire builders at Craigyhill in Larne say they were left emotional following the death of John Steele, who fell from a nearby, much smaller structure at the weekend.

The two fires are within walking distance of each other in an area where ‘Steeler’ was well known in the community.

The Larne man’s funeral service will be held at his Lindara Drive home on Thursday at 2pm, before burial in Larne Cemetery.

His death is clearly felt among those in the predominantly loyalist area.

The smaller fire at Fairway was dismantled following Saturday’s accident and a memorial service attended by hundreds of local people and a loyalist band was held on Sunday night.

The bonfire at Craigyhill now forms the centrepiece of the town’s Eleventh Night celebrations, the builders hoping to break a world record.

They tell me it is dedicated to Mr Steele, a father of two daughters, and that they have the support of his family to carry on with their world record building endeavour.

Visible from some distance away the bonfire is something of an attraction with a steady stream of cars and people waiting to get their picture taken standing in front of the towering structure.

It has now been officially measured and certified and will be sent to the Guinness Book of Records. It is estimated to be over 200ft high.

The record for largest bonfire is currently held by the town of Scheveningen in the Netherlands.

Social media has been flooded with pictures of the fire, but they don’t do justice to its scale – the pyre is enormous and towers over the skyline leading up to the estate of small neatly kept houses.

Situated in the centre of a large field you can see that some safety measures have been put in place. There is no official legislation to govern the fires, and any attempts to introduce mandatory regulation have been met with resistance.

Instead, they tell me this is self-regulation. A large cordon is around the fire with volunteers in high-visibility vests ‘guarding’ the site to stop children and those keen on getting the best picture from getting too close.

There is a large crane that was used to help move the thousands of wooden pallets to the top of the structure.

‘James’, one of the main bonfire builders, says they have learned over the years how to make the structures stronger and more stable by tightly packing the pallets at the base, they build a smaller bonfire inside the larger shell.

“There’s a bonfire inside that one and then we just keep adding, it’s just something we’ve learned, what works and what doesn’t.”

It’s hard to know of any safe way to have a 200ft plus towering inferno in the centre of a built-up area, but they maintain they take safety very seriously.

James explains that they used harnesses when building the huge structure in case of falls.

Mr Steele (35) was on top of a 50ft fire when he fell on Saturday evening. Emergency services were called and there were attempts to revive him but he suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene.

The Craigyhill builders say they decided to carry on after getting the support of Mr Steele's family.

“We had a meeting to decide what to do, there was a lot of emotion,” says James.

While the nearest houses are a distance from the bonfire, there is a playpark close by that risks being damaged by the heat from the blaze.

In previous years, windows have been covered to protect them from the intense heat the fire generates and the Fire Service has been in the area to dampen down any property at risk.

But there is always an unknown risk, with wind direction playing a major part.

How do they know what direction it’s going to fall in?

The answer is they don’t, but he says they have an expert advising them on the best way to light the fire to minimise risk.

Last year the fire did collapse, and there were dramatic scenes with burning wooden pallets scattering spectators who had to run to safety. Thankfully no-one was injured.

On that occasion the fire was 147ft high, this year it’s more than 50ft on top of that.

The bonfire committee is made up of young men in their early 20s and a few in their 30s. They wear tops with Craigyhill Bonfire logos. They also have an army of volunteers in high-viz vests helping and tell me there are Catholics among their ranks.

They say they have a clean-up team that will move in after the fire to lift rubbish left by spectators.

It is an exclusively male pursuit, but the community is involved in supporting the bonfire builders.

Naturally distrustful of media, the welcome at some bonfire sites in the past has been less than cordial for journalists, but the Larne bonfire builders are polite, welcoming and keen to answer questions and engage. They say they have been inundated with interview requests from foreign media crews.

There are no tricolours or election posters on site. The area is staunchly loyalist and there are paramilitary murals on nearby walls and Union Jack flags.

There are over 20,000 pallets on the Craigyhill bonfire, where do they all come from?

They builders say fundraising starts every July as soon as the last embers die of the annual fire. The say the majority are bought through money raised in the community and broken or unusable pallets donated.

That money raised also goes to pay for a festival with DJs playing throughout the day of the Eleventh, the traditional start of the Twelfth celebrations.

There are no tyres or toxic materials on the fire.

The death of Mr Steele has increased calls for mandatory regulation of fires. The desire to compete and build increasingly larger and taller structures brings with it significant safety risks.

But even with a functioning Assembly, a political solution to bonfires has never been found.

If self-regulation is seen as the way forward, the Craigyhill fire will be held up as an example of what can happen. The young men responsible for building it seemed oblivious to the pressure on their shoulders yesterday.