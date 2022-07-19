Record €230m EuroMillions jackpot won in UK

A UK ticket-holder has scooped the record EuroMillions jackpot of €230m.

The winning numbers were 06, 23, 27, 40, 41 – plus the Lucky Star numbers 02 and 12.

One ticket matched all seven numbers to win the €230m jackpot – making them the biggest jackpot winner of all time.

In comparison, the top Irish winner, who matched four numbers and two stars, won just €1,403.

The jackpot winner, who will take home £195m in sterling, will be able to buy 11 Boeing 747 jets, 23 Pisces-VI Submarines, Southampton Football Club or a townhouse in London's Mayfair, complete with steam-room and plunge pool, cinema room and fully-equipped chef's kitchen.

It also means they are richer than the pop singer Adele, who is worth £150m.

Only 15 UK players have ever won a jackpot of more than £100m, with the previous record-holder an anonymous winner of £184m in May this year.

Camelot's Andy Carter, senior winners' adviser at the UK’s National Lottery, said: "What an amazing night for one UK ticket-holder who has scooped the biggest-ever EuroMillions jackpot of £195m.

"This winner has just become the biggest National Lottery winner of all time, the fourth lucky EuroMillions jackpot winner here this year and the 15th UK winner of over £100m.

"Players are urged to check their tickets and to give us a call if they think they are tonight's record-breaking lucky winner."