Reality TV star Hughie Maughan reveals homophobic attack by group of teens

Reality TV star Hughie Maughan says he was physically and verbally attacked by a group of teens from the Traveller community in Dublin this week.

Known for his stints on Big Brother and Strictly Come Dancing, the 26-year-old revealed he had bottles and sticks thrown at him while being called homophobic names on Monday.

The incident occurred while Hughie was walking home when he said the group “followed him”, and called him a "paedophile", a "child molester" as well as other homophobic slurs.

The abuse sparked memories of similar incidents he endured growing up in the Traveller community. He said the encounter brought back his “troubled years”.

The TV star told the Irish Mirror: “They threw bottles at me, sticks, and calling me every name under the sun, and calling me the most disgusting homophobic and derogatory names. It was literally a hate crime.

“They are from the Travelling community also. There were about 10 to 15 of them. It reminded me of when I was growing up and why I was so unhappy. And it just makes you feel so alone.

“I was on my way home and they followed me for about a mile and continued taunting me.

“It was horrible. They were also calling me a pedophile and a child molester. How disgusting is that?”

Online Editors