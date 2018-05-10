ROAD safety group PARC has written to a Kerry TD to plead for "filibustering" in the Dáil over new road traffic regulations to be halted.

ROAD safety group PARC has written to a Kerry TD to plead for "filibustering" in the Dáil over new road traffic regulations to be halted.

'Real people will be killed' - Healy-Raes urged to allow new road safety rules to pass 'without delay'

PARC founder, Susan Gray, wrote to Michael Healy-Rae TD in an emotional plea to him, his brother Danny Healy-Rae TD and Tipperary's Mattie McGrath TD to allow new regulations proposed by Transport Minister Shane Ross to be passed without delay.

"Every time that this Bill is delayed real people will be killed and seriously injured on our roads," she wrote. "They are statistics to many but to us they are husbands, wives, mothers, fathers, sisters and brothers, sons and daughters."

She said that the repeated delays over the legislation have been "heartbreaking" for the families of road traffic victims. Mrs Gray's plea was issued on behalf of all those who lost loved ones in road traffic collisions linked to drink-impaired drivers or unaccompanied learner drivers.

The fearless Donegal campaigner also challenged the TDs involved to meet with her or members of PARC who have lost loved ones in such collisions. "We are asking you and your colleagues to stop your filibustering in the Dáil and allow the Road Traffic (Amendment) Bill 2017 to be passed and enacted without further delay," she wrote.

"If you would be willing to meet with some of the families to hear the true devastation caused by drink impaired drivers and unaccompanied learner drivers we could arrange it." "By meeting with us you might begin to understand that we are not just facts and figures but real people whose loved ones have been robbed from us."

"We are suffering so much and our lives are changed forever," she warned.

PARC supports the new regulations as promoting greater road safety in Ireland.

The road safety group wants a crackdown on learner drivers who get behind the wheel unaccompanied and those who apply for driving tests but then fail to sit them as a mechanism for getting renewed learner permits. It has called on the Road Safety Authority (RSA) to ensure that learner drivers must sit a driving test before it renews their learner permit as promised in the Road Safety Strategy in 2013.

Michael (right) and Danny Healy-Rae in the Dáil. Photo: PA

Online Editors