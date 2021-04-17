‘Real measures’ of sickness and death from Covid-19 ‘radically reduced’ - HSE chief Paul Reid

Twenty-two percent of people eligible for a vaccine have received their first dose, HSE Chief Paul Reid said.

The real measures of sickness, hospitalisations, ICU admissions and death are all “radically reduced” in recent weeks, HSE Chief Paul Reid has said this morning.

The HSE boss confirmed that nearly 1.2m doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered.

More than one in five people (22pc) eligible for the vaccine have had their first dose as of Friday, Mr Reid said.

“We've now administered almost 1.2M Covid vaccines with 22% of the eligible population having had a 1st dose. The real measures of sickness, hospitalisations, ICU & mortality all radically reduced. Next week we commence those aged 65-69,” Mr Reid said on Twitter.

There were 190 people with Covid-19 in Irish hospitals as of this morning, of which 53 were in ICU. There were 12 admissions and 18 discharges of people with the virus in the last 24 hours.

People between the age of 65-69 have been registering for their vaccine online in recent days, with 67-year-olds asked to register for their first dose online via the HSE’s vaccine portal today.

This cohort will begin receiving their vaccine next week, Paul Reid confirmed.

Outbreaks in nursing homes have also radically reduced, latest HSE data has shown, with no new outbreaks (two or more linked cases) discovered this week or last week.

Nphet’s briefing on Thursday informed the nation that “all indicators” of the disease were trending in the right direction.

Nphet was keen to stress it was too early for this to be caused by the vaccine rollout and said it was down to the hard work of the community in suppressing the virus by adhering to guidelines.

Dr Ronan Glynn said this week was the first time since mid-December that hospitalisations have been below 200.

"We have seen a significant reduction in case counts last week compared to the proceeding weeks with 2,803 cases compared to 3,618 cases the week before. So a 22pc reduction," Dr Glynn said.

The Deputy CMO said case numbers "are better than anything we could have hoped for a few weeks ago".

He added: "What people have done and what they continue to do has made a massive difference, we’re among the best position of any country in Europe."





Online Editors