Re-opening of special classes in post primary on February 22 hinges on teachers’ union meeting

Agreement on the return of about about 3,000 pupils in special classes in post-primary schools on February 22 hinges on a teachers’ union meeting tonight.

One teachers’ union – the Teachers Union of Ireland (TUI) – has announced that it is prepared to support the limited return but there is no confirmation yet from the Association of Secondary Teachers Ireland (ASTI).

The ASTI Standing Committee is meeting tonight to consider the proposals and the debate is highly contentious.

The re-opening date of February 22 date was proposed in talks today between the Department of Education and education partners including teacher unions, parents and school management bodies.

The breakthrough would be another small step in the phased re-opening of schools for the first time since the Christmas holidays.

Overall, it means a path has been cleared for up to 20,000 pupils, across primary and post-primary, to get back to the classroom.

But that represents only a tiny fraction of pupils and there are more than 900,000 other school students with no return date yet.

There is growing concern about the lost of face-to-face teaching being experienced by all students, including about 63,000 Leaving Cert candidates.

The TUI also said tonight that it would be prepared to bring Leaving Cert students back on the week of February 22.

Talks have been ongoing between the department and the education partners about a wider return and much will depend on the scale of the improvement in the public health landscape.

High levels of Covid-19 transmission in January left teachers, special needs assistants and many parents nervous about schools re-opening in January forcing the abandonment of plans.

The Department of Education has made no announcement about the progress of the talks or the proposed reopening of special classes in post primary schools on February 22.

It is awaiting agreement from all parties involved and there was a clear hope that that would come this evening after meeting of the leaderships of the two unions.

The divergence between the union positions emerged after the TUI issued statement flagging the February 22 date when it said its members would facilitate the re-opening of special classes.

The TUI executive committee also unanimously decided to facilitate the return of Leaving Cert students from some point in the same week, subject to public health advice.

But the proposal did not get the same easy passage through the ASTI Standing Committee and the final outcome of its deliberations is awaited.

TUI president Martin Marjoram said in taking its decision, the union “acknowledges the vital importance of face-to-face provision for this cohort of students and took note of the range of additional supports and measures that have been agreed to protect students and staff.

“These measures, which had been sought by TUI, include full contact tracing and fast-track testing, provision of high grade PPE for special education teachers and arrangements for staff in high risk health categories and pregnant teachers to continue to provide remote learning.

