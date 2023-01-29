RCSI hosts annual Teddy Bear Hospital for children and their sick bears

Hundreds of children brought their teddies to the 2023 Teddy Bear Hospital at RCSI University of Medicine and Health Sciences. Photo: Julien Behal

More than 450 children took their unwell and injured teddies to the 2023 Teddy Bear Hospital at RCSI University of Medicine and Health Sciences.

The event this weekend was hosted by the RCSI Paediatric Society and welcomed more than 450 children taking their teddies for a check-up.

Teddy bear doctors fixed any rips or tears, and the children learned how to best take care of their teddies. Over the course of their visits, the children and their teddy bears encountered 12 different stations created to mirror aspects of a real hospital.

Topics included first aid, phlebotomy, surgery, pharmacy, x-rays, physiotherapy and a suturing station to help repair any loose stitching.

Children also learned about the effects of exercise on the heart rate through dance, and student volunteers educated children on the human body and the benefits of a balanced diet at the food and nutrition station.

Now in its ninth year, the Teddy Bear Hospital is designed for children aged 4 to 10, with their parents and siblings also welcome to join.

The event is run by volunteer medicine, physiotherapy and pharmacy students from the RCSI, all of whom are passionate about helping children and providing fun, interactive experiences for them in a safe environment.

Alexe Nguyen, President of the RCSI Paediatric Society, said: "The Teddy Bear Hospital is a highlight in the RCSI University calendar.

"It’s so enjoyable to see how the children are so engaged and willing to learn about health and wellbeing every year.”

Proceeds from this year’s Teddy Bear Hospital will go to Children in Hospital Ireland, a charity working with paediatric units around Ireland to provide vital voluntary services.

Their mission is to "promote the wellbeing of children within the healthcare system in Ireland, in particular, before, during and after hospitalisation".

Children in Hospital Ireland aims to make hospital a happier place for children and young people through play, provision of recreational activities, support and advocacy.