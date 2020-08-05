Rare Irish whiskey expected to sell for up to €12,000 in online auction

A rare century-old bottle of Irish whiskey is estimated to fetch up to €12,000 when it goes under the hammer at a virtual auction.

The 16-year matured single malt from the George Roe distillery is the star lot in an Irish pub memorabilia and collectables auction later this month.

The whiskey was made prior to the closure of the distillery in Dublin’s Thomas Street in 1923.

The George Roe brand had been trading for 170 years prior to its demise.

The bottle, which will be sold online by Victor Mee Auctions on Wednesday August 12, was originally destined for export to the US market.

The family-owned company has moved its sales online due the coronavirus pandemic.

Other items due to be sold include a 1950s bottle of John Jameson Extra Quality Dublin Whiskey and a 19th century copper whiskey still, both of which are estimated to attract bids of up to €1,200.

Auctioneer Victor Mee said: “After a tough few months for our industry we are extremely happy to be hosting our first pub memorabilia sale of the year.

“The rare lots set to appear in the auction have been handpicked by our specialist team and have been waiting in the wings ready to hit the auction block on 12th August.”

PA Media