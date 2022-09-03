| 12.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Raonaid Murray: ‘It may have been a woman who killed her’

Detectives are convinced answer to the murder lies within the teenager's social circle

Raonaid Murray was fatally stabbed on this day 23 years ago Expand
Raonaid Murray, who was fatally stabbed in a laneway close to her south Dublin home on this day 23 years ago Expand
Graham Dwyer Expand
Farah Swaleh Noor Expand

Close

Raonaid Murray was fatally stabbed on this day 23 years ago

Raonaid Murray was fatally stabbed on this day 23 years ago

Raonaid Murray, who was fatally stabbed in a laneway close to her south Dublin home on this day 23 years ago

Raonaid Murray, who was fatally stabbed in a laneway close to her south Dublin home on this day 23 years ago

Graham Dwyer

Graham Dwyer

Farah Swaleh Noor

Farah Swaleh Noor

/

Raonaid Murray was fatally stabbed on this day 23 years ago

Ali Bracken

Raonaid Murray was likely caught off guard when her attacker punched her in the face, chipping one of her front teeth.

Her killer then produced a knife and began stabbing her, tentatively at first. The 17-year-old stumbled towards her home, desperate to escape. She collapsed just yards from her house in Glenageary in south Dublin — a sanctuary she sought in her final moments. But after she fell, Raonaid never got back up.

Most Watched

Privacy