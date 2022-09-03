Raonaid Murray: ‘It may have been a woman who killed her’

Raonaid Murray was likely caught off guard when her attacker punched her in the face, chipping one of her front teeth.

Her killer then produced a knife and began stabbing her, tentatively at first. The 17-year-old stumbled towards her home, desperate to escape. She collapsed just yards from her house in Glenageary in south Dublin — a sanctuary she sought in her final moments. But after she fell, Raonaid never got back up.

Today, the Murray family will privately mark the 23rd anniversary of her murder on September 4, 1999. Almost a quarter of a century on from the crime, it remains unsolved.

Gardaí involved over the years have differing and strong opinions on the suspected identity of the teenager’s murderer. But senior investigators who spoke to the Sunday Independent this weekend all agree on one point — she knew her killer. And that the answer to who killed Raonaid, and why, lies firmly within the local community.

“Two years from now is the big anniversary I suppose — 25 years — but this one will be just as significant for the family. As was every anniversary before this. It is another year without their daughter,” says retired Detective Sergeant Alan Bailey, formally attached to a Garda cold case unit which conducted a 2008 re-examination of Raonaid’s murder in a bid to solve the case.

“It is one of the biggest regrets of my career that we did not solve it. I had a daughter of a similar age. And I think we always owe it to the victim, we owe them that much, to find the person responsible. The murder of Raonaid Murray is one case that has really stayed with me.”

The fatal stabbing of the teenager in one of south Dublin’s most affluent neighbourhoods stunned the entire country. On the night she died, Raonaid had finished her shift at a boutique in Dún Laoghaire, Sally West, where she worked part-time.

She met some friends for a drink in a Dún Laoghaire pub, Scott’s, after work. It was Friday night. She left her friends to go briefly back home to change her clothes before planning to head back out to meet others in a local nightclub. It was just a 15-minute walk home, but Raonaid never made it there.

That a young woman could be murdered in what was previously considered one of the safest suburbs of the capital sparked alarm from the moment the news bulletins began reporting the grim news.

Raonaid’s photo was released. It showed a blue-eyed girl, with a blue nose stud, and long blonde hair. This picture would feature daily on the front pages of newspapers for months to come.

“Her photo cemented the stratospheric interest in her death. A beautiful young woman, with haunting eyes, a teenager on the cusp of adulthood. It became an iconic image,” explains a separate senior investigator, heavily involved in the case, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

It was Raonaid’s older sister, Sarah, who found her body. In the early hours of September 4, 1999, she was making her way home from a night out with friends when she happened across the body in the dark.

Her little sister lay motionless and bleeding heavily on the footpath close to their family home. Panic ensued. An ambulance and the gardaí were called. But Raonaid was already dead.

A major Garda investigation immediately swung into action and the scene was sealed off. It was led by Detective Inspector Eamonn O’Reilly from Dún Laoghaire garda station. The well-respected officer, now deceased, was the ‘on the ground’ investigator in the murder probe for 12 years.

“It was one of the biggest murder investigations in the history of the State. No stone was left unturned. O’Reilly wanted justice for Raonaid more than anything. He worked hard and was methodical in his investigation,” explained the senior source involved in the case in later years.

“Unfortunately he just never got that break in the case that all investigators sometimes need. Search techniques and forensics were very different in those days compared with what they are today.

“The main problem was that the murder weapon was never found. Another problem was Raonaid’s chipped tooth. We later established that it was chipped as a result of being struck by a fist — but this piece of tooth was also never found. We believe these two pieces of missing evidence would have held DNA that would have led us to her killer.”

The borough of Dún Laoghaire was rocked to the core in the days, weeks and months that followed the murder. The investigation was colossal. Over 8,000 people were interviewed, some 3,000 witness statements were taken and 13 arrests made.

“Some of the men who were arrested, their names were mud in the locality afterwards. Some felt forced to move overseas.

“This was such a big case — people were pointing at them in the street and saying, ‘That’s yer man arrested over Raonaid.’ Was that fair?

“But also, the actual killer must have been watching this string of arrests and thinking, ‘The gardaí don’t have a clue. I’m getting away with this.’” said the source.

Among Raonaid’s circle of friends, trouble was also simmering. One friend, who spoke to the Sunday Independent on condition of anonymity out of respect for the Murray family’s privacy, explained that when people in the teenager’s social circle were questioned by gardaí, it led to speculation and suspicion.

This led to irretrievable fractures in friendships, many which had been long-standing since childhood.

“It was just a terrible time,” recalls Raonaid’s friend, all these years later. “Raonaid had a lot of friends, everyone adored her and she was very sociable.

“We were all just reeling after her murder. We were kids really, a lot of us couldn’t deal with it. Then there were suspicions and accusations about alibis and such things among our friends.

“Then there were arrests and we knew some of these people arrested. It was just horrendous. A lot of us just couldn’t cope with it all.

“It led to the implosion of a lot of friendships. In many ways, it destroyed our friendship group. And for what? After all these years I’m not sure, because we still don’t know what happened to our friend. And it seems neither do the gardaí.”

By the time Det Sgt Bailey and a team of officers from the cold case unit were assigned in 2008 to re-examine Raonaid’s murder, nine years had passed since her death.

“It was a huge investigation by Dún Laoghaire gardaí and they had done much good work. We were there to help, not to take over. The whole purpose of the cold case unit was to be a fresh pair of eyes,” says retired Det Sgt Bailey.

“We reviewed all the evidence, thousands of statements and other work and jobs undertaken, to try and see if anything might have been overlooked.

“At the outset, my immediate impression of this case was how out of place this murder was. Raonaid was a young woman with no criminal connections or links whatsoever — yet she ended up murdered on her way home one night.”

In the aftermath of the killing, Dún Laoghaire gardaí released a photofit of a man who was seen “acting suspiciously” close to the where Raonaid was murdered. He became known as a ‘Liam Gallagher lookalike’ — the frontman of the Manchester band Oasis — who were in their heyday around the time of Raonaid’s murder.

“The only problem is, it was picked up wrong. This man was not a ‘Liam Gallagher lookalike’. He possibly had a similar hairstyle, but that’s where the similarity ended,” adds Mr Bailey.

“The fact remains that this person never came forward — and if he wasn’t involved, he should come forward, even now. We are satisfied that his behaviour near the scene was suspicious.”

But Mr Bailey is not convinced this unidentified man is in fact Raonaid’s killer.

The cold case unit, as part of its review, identified a number of people of interest in the case. The majority of these were friends and acquaintances.

“There were a number of people of interest identified, because their stories didn’t quite add up — in terms of where they were on the night. We traced most of them, if not all of them,” Mr Bailey continues.



There was one woman in particular, an acquaintance of Raonaid’s, who senior investigators had reasonable concern to suspect of involvement in the killing.

A decade later, this woman was tracked down overseas — and she later provided a DNA sample, with the assistance of police in the jurisdiction where she then lived.

“There was a woman, who gardaí were confident might be a suspect. But her DNA sample did not match DNA retrieved from the murder scene and on Raonaid’s person. It was a surprise — and a blow. We really suspected we had our killer,” added a security source.

“After all these years, it just feels like this is one of those cases gardaí cannot solve.”

But Det Sgt Bailey strongly disagrees. He believes Raonaid’s murder can be solved.

“I firmly believe the answer to who killed her lies within Raonaid’s social circle. It is a big thing to take a knife and drive it into someone. That is a big thing to live with. And after nearly 25 years, I don’t believe Raonaid’s killer never told anyone.

“But relationships change over that course of time. It is not too late to do the right thing, for someone with information to come forward.”

Who does he suspect killed Raonaid?

“I believe she knew her killer. I do not for one minute believe this was a random attack, based on the information gleaned from the investigation.

“It would be a huge mistake to rule out the possibility that her killer was a woman.

“Many of the stab wounds were tentative, before escalating, which suggests that they might have been inflicted by a woman. I firmly believe the answer to who killed her lies within Raonaid’s social circle.

“I would absolutely back plans for another full cold-case review,” says Det Sgt Bailey. “We owe that to Raonaid.”

People of Interest

There is no prime suspect for the murder. However, some well-known criminals have been linked to — and ruled out — of involvement in her killing.

Farah Swaleh Noor

Noor was a violent man who was later murdered by the so-called ‘Scissor Sisters’, Charlotte and Linda Mulhall. He put himself in the frame for the murder of Raonaid, claiming to his former partner, Kathleen Mulhall, that he was responsible. Detectives are satisfied he wasn’t involved.

Graham Dwyer

The convicted murderer stabbed childcare worker Elaine O’Hara to death as part of a sexual fantasy in 2012. He was a young architect living in the south of the city at the time of Raonaid’s murder. Detectives are satisfied he is not linked.

“There was no sexual element to Raonaid’s death, which was Dwyer’s motivation,” said Det Sgt Alan Bailey.

Photofit suspect

Two weeks after the murder, gardaí issued an image of a man they wished to speak to. He was described as in his mid-20s, 5ft 9ins, with short, dark hair and a Dublin accent.

He was wearing light-coloured clothes with what appeared to be a bloodstain on one trouser leg, according to a taxi driver to picked him up in Dún Laoghaire and dropped him to Blackrock. He has never been traced.

‘Liam Gallagher lookalike’

Witnesses in the area told gardaí about a young man spotted arguing with a young woman near the murder scene, shortly before it occurred. He was described as in his 20s, slim and athletic, with messy, curly hair.

He wore light-coloured combat trousers and a round-necked brown or beige jumper. He has never come forward to gardaí.