The GRA has said it is willing to re-enter into talks to 'find a solution to this impasse'

Rank-and-file gardaí will not be asked to vote on new proposed working hours that have been rejected by their representative association.

Over several months garda management have been in talks with policing bodies to introduce a new roster and working time agreement for all gardaí.

A proposal was issued by the facilitator of the negotiations last week which, among other things, would see non-response units including detectives investigating serious crime working seven consecutive days.

The Garda Representative Association (GRA) has said that its membership have raised concerns about changes to their terms and conditions of employment as well new roster configurations.

Both of these, it said, would “seriously inhibit a proactive work-life balance and work predictability” while loss of earnings have also been highlighted as an area of concern.

The current contingency roster that was brought in at the start of the Covid pandemic is due to expire after October 30 having recently been extended.

Senior GRA members met with Garda Commissioner Drew Harris last Friday and, following on from that meeting, the GRA’s central executive committee convened today and formally rejected the proposal.

It was also directed that the 2022 Westmanstown Proposal would not be put to a ballot of the 12,500-strong membership, which the GRA says is consistent with a decision taken at its annual conference in May.

Interim General Secretary Philip McAnenly said that the changes proposed “are simply unacceptable to our membership and that is why they have been rejected with one unanimous, unified voice.

“These changes dilute the protections currently contained in our Rosters and Working Time Agreement and significantly impact both the certainty and predictability afforded by this long- standing arrangement.

“Against the backdrop of the current escalation of the cost of living, this proposal would see our membership, adversely affected with regards to their take-home pay.

“It is simply unpalatable to suggest that in the current economic climate that many of our members would be expected to work extra days and with a reduction in their income.

“We believe that these proposals will have a detrimental effect on many of our members’ wellbeing and work-life balance, something we will not stand for.”

The GRA has said it is willing to re-enter into talks to “find a solution to this impasse” and have contacted the Garda Commissioner’s office to inform him of their position.

The proposed working hours would see ‘non-core’ units work a week straight with two days’ rest, followed by six consecutive work days with three rest days, in eight hour shifts.

These non-response groups include national and local units tasked with investigating organised and serious crime, terrorist threats, sex crimes and drug offences.

‘Core-units’ including those involved in regular frontline duties, armed support and roads policing, would continue working 12 hour shifts over four days