A top international rally co-driver who appeared in a TV show with Idris Elba is facing upskirting and child sexual image charges.

Michael Orr, whose sports career dates back to 1992, was due before Newtownards Magistrates Court last Friday. But his defence lawyer’s request for the case to be put back to next month was granted.

The 49-year-old Bangor man was remanded on continuing bail.

He is charged with committing an act of a lewd, obscene and disgusting nature and outraging public decency by recording a female adult under her skirt on February 22, 2019.

The accused also faces charges of possessing, making and distributing or sharing an indecent photograph or pseudo image of a child on February 11, 2021.

There is no suggestion Mr Elba had any knowledge of the circumstances giving rise to the charges.

Orr appeared alongside Elba in an episode of No Limits in 2015, in which the actor tackled various speed sports ranging from drag racing to rallying.

Elba took part in the Circuit of Ireland with Orr as his navigator. However, things didn’t go too well for The Wire and Luther star, as he crashed his high-powered vehicle on a first run over one of the special stages.

Elba was coached by seven-time Circuit of Ireland winner Jimmy McRae for the event.

Orr warned beforehand in the show that “if [Elba] doesn’t listen to me, it’ll all end in tears”.

He was heard calling the pre-prepared pace notes for the corner where the collision occurred — “long four left over crossroads”.

He called it again several times, but the car still ploughed into a hedge, causing damage to the steering.

Elba immediately protested: “I didn’t see it.”

Orr replied: “You don’t need to see it, you just need to listen.”

Orr said later: “The crash apart, it was an honour and pleasure to work with Idris on the programme and I hope it succeeds in bringing the sport I love to many millions who have never had the opportunity to experience it.”

Prior to the race, rally director Bobby Willis said it was a “major coup” that the acclaimed actor was so enthusiastic to take part in the event, which is one of the world’s oldest rallies, first taking place in 1931 as the Ulster Motor Rally.

Orr has been out of action from rallying recently following a major incident in Poland last year when his vehicle caught fire.

He and his driver Yazeed Al-Rajhi were able to escape the flames, but the navigator fractured his ankle while jumping out.