Rallying star facing upskirting and child abuse image charges

Michael Orr, who was co-driver for actor Idris Elba in reality TV show No Limits, is remanded on continuing bail

Andrew Madden

A top international rally co-driver who appeared in a TV show with Idris Elba is facing upskirting and child sexual image charges.

Michael Orr, whose sports career dates back to 1992, was due before Newtownards Magistrates Court last Friday. But his defence lawyer’s request for the case to be put back to next month was granted.

