Rally driving star Craig Breen remembered as a people’s champion as funeral takes place

Rally driving star Craig Breen has today been remembered as a people’s champion and an incredible talent who would nearly feel bad about beating somebody if it might upset them.

Mr Breen (33) died last Thursday while completing a practice event in Croatia with Hyundai Motorsport for the Croatia Rally which is scheduled to take place later this week.

The incident occurred between Stari Golubovac and Lobora when the car being driven by the Waterford man collided with a pole.

Mr Breen was with his co-driver James Fulton who was uninjured.

Craig Breen was the son of Irish champion rally driver Ray Breen and mother Jackie.

He is also survived by his sister Kellie, brother-in-law Darragh and his godson Bobbie, and extended family, friends and all his motorsport family.

People lined the streets of Ferrybank in Waterford as Mr Breen’s own Ford Escort rally car was driven from his home to the Church of the Sacred Heart ahead of the hearse bearing his coffin, followed by hundreds of mourners.

The coffin, draped in a tricolour, was then carried into the church.

So many locals and rally fans had attended that a large screen was erected in the adjoining cemetery so that people could take part in the remembrance service.

At the beginning of the mass, Craig’s sister Kellie spoke lovingly and proudly of the ‘guy behind the helmet’, saying that from a young age all he ever wanted to do was play with toys with wheels on them.

She told how at his first and last football practice he fell and hit his head and needed to go to A&E to get clips in the resulting cut, and how they will never know how his first keyboard lesson resulted in seven stitches to his face.

“Craig was happiest when he was tearing around in whatever would allow him to enjoy the fastest speed. He gave years pedalling his go-kart around our house and then eventually onto his petrol kart where he upgraded to going up and down the driveway and eventually to up and down the road. Neighbours remember hearing him coming, zipping up and down in his beloved noisy kart, with my poor dad and Val as marshals standing in the cold checking for cars,” said Kellie.

“He loved to push things to their limits, seeing what he could make them do and what fun he could knock out of them. He was only five minutes out on his new quad in the field close by when my mother got a call from his friend saying ‘You better come back down Jackie, the quad is on its roof’. He gravitated towards anyone who smelled of oil, and had an early love for our neighbour John Purcell who would fix cars in his garage,” she added, saying that one time in playschool when it came to making Valentine’s Cards and all the mother’s were collecting them, Craig’s teacher pulled Jackie aside first and said ‘I’m so sorry Jackie, but Craig insisted on dedicating this one to John!’

Kellie spoke of how Jackie would be apprehensive going to parent-teacher meetings when Craig was a young boy.

“The Career Guidance teacher gave her the same lecture every year. ‘I don't know what planet he lives on, but he thinks he's going to drive cars for a living. You'll have to have another word’, she would say.

Kellie said Craig, her younger brother, was the cutest child, placid and easygoing, and how he would not like to upset anyone, so she urged people to remember the happy times and fun episodes they had with him.

“So please keep his spirit alive for all of us. His school yearbook send-off quote was that he wanted to make people proud. Well Craigy, I can safely say, mission accomplished,” she finished emotionally to applause from the full church and the crowd who gathered outside watching the funeral in the adjoining cemetery.

Symbols brought to the altar that represented Craig’s life were one of his helmets, a trophy, his gloves, a model kart, and a packet of Barry’s teabags, which Fr Kieran O’Shea said Craig and his cars seemed to be powered by.

In his opening address, Fr O’Shea said it was a day of sadness, grief and heartache

“This is an unbelievably sad day. It’s a day that in people's wildest imaginations, no one could ever have thought this would be a reality. But as they say, we are where we are. This is as real as it gets. Craig's all too short life on this earth has ended,” he told mourners.

“Yes, there is sadness there is tears, but do you know what, the sun is shining today too. The sun is shining because we're bidding farewell to somebody who brought sunshine and joy to so many people on his short journey through life. We are so grateful for that. Our tears are mingled with a great sense of gratitude today. Gratitude that we gather with each other, to pray, to give thanks, to cry, to laugh,” he added.

At the end of the mass tributes were paid by people from his world of rallying. Driver and commentator Mike Chen said Craig was a superstar who kept his feet firmly on the ground, and who had positivity and left an indelible mark on everyone from grassroots rallying to WRC.

“He came from the best family and can never be replaced,” he said.

Commentator Beck Williams said he was never afraid to show emotion, had a dream to get to WRC level, and achieved that dream.

“He was brought up to love and be loved,” she said.

“Mentor James Coleman said that Craig only had one flaw, and that was he was too nice. “If he beat somebody he would nearly feel bad about it. He was the people’s champion,” he said.

After Craig’s remains were brought to the adjoining cemetery for burial, mourners watched with emotion as a video montage of clips from the highlights of his racing career were shown on the large screen.

The Croatia Rally to take place this week is the fourth event of the World Rally Championship’s 2023 season.

Ahead of the race, Craig and navigator Fulton sat in 6th place on the table. The pair claimed a second overall place in the Rally of Sweden in February.