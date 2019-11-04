Rainfall warning issued for five counties amid risk of flooding

A RAINFALL warning has been issued for five counties as we have been warned to brace ourselves for possible flooding.

Wrap up warm and don't forget your umbrella as washout weather has been forecast.

Met Eireann has issued a Status Yellow weather warning for Dublin, Kildare, Louth, Wicklow and Meath, which is valid until 9pm tonight.

They said in a statement on their website that there might be some bright spells today but it will be mostly cloudy, with a few patches of fog.

A forecaster said: "Rain will affect much of Leinster, with some heavy falls at times in eastern areas, with a risk of spot flooding. Occasional showers elsewhere, but with a few sunny spells.

"Top temperatures 8 to 11 C., but feeling cooler in freshening northeasterly winds, which will be stiff in some coastal areas.

"Cloud and outbreaks of rain will persist in eastern coastal counties for a time tonight, with drier clearer conditions prevailing elsewhere.

"Lows of 3 to 7 degrees in moderate northerly winds which will continue fresh to strong and gusty near coasts."

We're in for a mixed bag weather-wise throughout the week and the wintery conditions look set to continue.

A Met Eireann spokesperson said that there will be some early showers tomorrow but this is expected to clear in the morning and it will be mostly dry.

Tomorrow is expected to be a cloudy day, with some sunny spells and top temperatures of 11C.

Wednesday is expected to start mostly dry but rain showers in the west will gradually extend eastwards and there may be some heavy and thundery falls.

The national forecaster said in a statement on their website that on Thursday "showers or longer spells of rain with hail possible. Drier and brighter intervals at times also. Top temperatures just 6 to 9 degrees and it will feel cold in the mostly moderate northerly winds, which will be fresh to strong and gusty near coasts, especially along the east coast towards evening.

"Turning frosty on Thursday night as showers become isolated under clearing skies. Moderate northerly winds, strong and gusty near Irish Sea Coasts at first, will decrease light in most places overnight.

"Many places looking dry and clear with good sunny periods on Friday, but rather chilly at present with maxima staying around 6 to 9 degrees Celsius. Light variable breezes, becoming southeast towards evening."

AA Roadwatch has urged drivers to be extra cautious on the roads.

They said this morning: "There’s a status yellow rainfall warning for Met Éireann for counties Louth, Meath, Dublin, Kildare and Meath, in effect until 9pm tomorrow. Be prepare for spot flooding and excess surface water on your route this morning."

A Status Yellow Small Craft Warning is also in place as "Northeast to North winds will reach force 6 or 7 at times today and tonight on all Irish Coasts."

