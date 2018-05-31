THERE'S bad news for sun-seekers hoping as Met Eireann have issued a rainfall warning.

Rainfall warning issued, but it's not all bad news weather-wise

After basking in sunshine all week, it could be time to swap your sunnies for a raincoat as the national forecaster has warned that we could expect up to 50mm in a short space of time.

The Status Yellow warning is in place for between 12pm and 10pm tomorrow. They said in a statement on their website: "High intensity rainfall amounts in scattered thunderstorms during Friday, leading to spot flooding.

"As much as 50mm possible in a short time." Despite the wet weather, we're still set to enjoy sizzling temperatures this evening and over the long weekend.

A Met Eireann spokesman said: "It will be warm and humid today, many areas dry with bright or sunny intervals, but cloudy periods too, with scattered showers. "Some of the showers will be heavy, especially in the northwest, west and southwest with isolated thunderstorms.

"There will be maximum temperatures of 18 to 24C, coolest on coasts. Winds mostly light, northeast or variable in direction. "Tonight will be mainly dry, with variable cloud cover, but a few residual showers will continue to occur in western areas early on.

"Scattered showers will begin to arrive along the southeast coast around dawn. Misty in places, with fog patches. Minimum temperatures 11 to 14C."

Tomorrow is still expected to be warm and humid. with temperatures of up o 23C.

Sally May, Emily Jo and Jack Edward Morrissey from Banteer enjoyed the sunshine at the Tractor Run from Kilcorney

The showers will mainly be in eastern counties and then become more widespread in the afternoon. These showers will become more scattered and less intense, although there is a chance of heavy rain and possibly thunder on Saturday, particularly in the west and northwest.

"Many areas will remain largely or completely dry, it won't be quite as warm as previous days, but temperatures will still be above normal, with maximum values of 16 to 21C, coolest in parts of south Munster and south Leinster and along coasts with sea breezes. "Winds will mostly be light and variable. Misty and mild overnight with some fog in places and becoming mostly dry. Minimum temperatures of 8 to 12C," the statement said.

Jessie Dunne, Kieran Reddy and daughter Maci (4) and their dog Chowder soak up the sun at the Papal Cross in Dublin’s Phoenix Park. Photo: Colin Keegan

Sunday to Tuesday are set to be mostly dry, although there is a risk of heavy showers and thunder. Temperatures are still set to be in the low 20s inland and could possibly reach the mid 20s on Monday and Tuesday. Wednesday and Thursday are expected to be mostly dry, with some hazy sunshine at times, but there is a very slight risk of one or two heavy and possibly thundery showers breaking out.

Online Editors