Don't forget your umbrella because a rainfall weather warning is in place for 11 counties.

Rainfall warning in place for 11 counties but temperatures then expected to reach mid-20s again

Met Eireann has warned that up to 35 mm is set to fall in just 24 hours.

The Status Yellow alert was issued last night and is in place until 7pm this evening for Longford, Cavan, Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Roscommon, Sligo, Clare, Cork, Kerry and Limerick. Met Eireann said in a statement on their website: "A spell of rain will lead to accumulations of 25mm to 35mm of rainfall over a 24 hour period."

While many people across the country woke up to grey skies this morning, there's positive news for sunseekers as we're in for more good weather throughout this week. A Met Eireann forecaster said that it will be mainly dry and settled with above average temperatures.

She said: "Today will be cool and overcast in most areas, with outbreaks of rain in most parts this morning, persistent and locally heavy, mainly in western and northern counties. "East and southeast coasts will be mainly dry and these drier conditions will extend further inland during the day.

"Mainly dry conditions will also develop along the west coast by afternoon and rain will become lighter and more intermittent elsewhere as the day progresses."

Temperatures are set to reach up to 18C in the east and southeast, dropping as low as 4C tonight.

Tomorrow is set to be another dry and sunny day, with temperatures expected to hit 19C in the southeast, it will be coolest in Atlantic coastal counties.

"Wednesday will bed dry, with sunshine, it will be warm, with temperatures into the low 20s in many areas, especially in the midwest, west and northwest. "It's set to be a little cooler in coastal areas, with sea breezes, especially on eastern coasts, with light to moderate northeasterly winds.

"It will be dry in most areas on Thursday and Friday with sunny intervals but there is a possibility of some heavy, thundery showers developing, especially in parts of the south and west. "Winds will be mostly moderate, east to northeast in direction, with sea breezes developing by day. It will be warm, with maximum temperatures in the low 20s in many areas, but it will be cooler on coasts, with sea breezes.

"Early indications suggest that the weekend will remain warm and mostly dry, with some sunshine and just a slight chance of a few scattered showers. "Daytime temperatures will continue to reach the low 20s away from exposed coasts and may reach the mid 20s in a few spots. Winds will be moderate, locally fresh, east to northeast in direction," the forecaster said.

