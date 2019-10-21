Rain and frost to strike Ireland as temperatures drop to zero

Frosty conditions are expected around the country as Ireland braces itself for its first real cold spell in a while.

Met Éireann say that tonight the forecast is to be cold, with a touch of frost and light southwest winds. There will be lowest temperatures of 0 to 2 degrees C. There will be rain across Connacht and Ulster. The conditions will be cloudier in the north and west, so the temperature will be higher at about 2 to 5 degrees C.

Tomorrow will be mostly dry and there will be frost tomorrow night. Highest temperatures will reach 11 to 13C degrees during the afternoon. Tomorrow night will be mostly dry with frost, but there will be little rain across Connacht and Ulster.

Wednesday will be a breezy day with outbreaks of rain and drizzle in the west gradually extending eastwards over the country during the day. The rain will be heavy at times in the west during the first half of the day, but a transition to showers will develop there during the afternoon. Temperatures will stay between 11 and 14C, dropping to 5-8C overnight.

The out look for Thursday shows a cooler day with sunshine and showers, which are set to be heavier over the western part of the country. Friday is set to see rain moving up from the south during the day, with the possibility of turning heavy.

Early indications for the Bank Holiday weekend are uncertain, but are pointing to a mild weather scenario with above normal temperatures, and with occasional outbreaks of rain.

Online Editors