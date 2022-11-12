Rachel Allen shares birthday tribute to son Joshua as he puts drugs issues behind him

Rachel Allen has shared a post on social media with her family as they celebrated her son Joshua’s 23rd birthday.

Joshua was released from jail in October after spending three months behind bars.

A judge was told that he was caught with cocaine within five weeks of being released from jail for a drug dealing sentence concerning more than €22,000 worth of cannabis.

Posting on Instagram, the celebrity chef marked his November 11th birthday less than a month after he was reunited with his family following his stint in jail.

“Happy, happy birthday Josh. We love you so much,” mum Rachel gushed, sharing a carousel of photographs of her eldest son.

The pictures include snaps of Josh as a child with his siblings Scarlett and Lucca.

Others showed the MMA fighter in the Octagon, with another showing him posing with his family.

Clodagh McKenna responded to the post: “Happy Birthday Joshua feels like yesterday when you were a little one.”

While Lucy Kennedy, who lived with the Allen’s last year for her show Living With Lucy, said: “Happy birthday Josh.”

In July, Joshua Allen of Ballynamona, Shanagarry in Cork was remanded in custody before being sentenced by Judge Sarah Berkeley at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

Judge Berkeley reactivated part of a 15-month suspended sentence hanging over Allen imposed by Judge Sean O’Donnabhain at Cork Circuit Criminal Court in February 2020, for possession of €22,000 worth of cannabis for sale or supply contrary to Section 15A of the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Allen had pleaded guilty to that offence when he was charged with the drug dealing after officers from the Cork City Divisional Drugs Squad raided Ballymaloe Cookery School on August 30 2018, and found the €22,000 worth of drugs which Allen had arranged to have posted to him from abroad.

Detective Garda Aidan Dardis told the court that Allen had not come to the attention of gardaí in East Cork for drug dealing since he was caught with cocaine on July 10th, 2020.

Before he was remanded to prison to complete part of his 15-month suspended sentence, Josh shared a series of photos on his Instagram page detailing his past year and thanked Samson Martial Arts for helping to turn his life around saying he did not like to talk about his life on social media.

Allen said: “One of the best years I’ve had in a long time, achieved a lot more than I thought I would and enjoyed myself. Thank you to everyone who’s been a part of it and especially everyone (at) Samson Martial Arts and my trainer Dylan Samson for helping me turn my life around.”

He revealed that he had been at a “very low point” in his life and that if anyone had told him two years ago he would have been running his own business and fighting in amateur MMA he would have “laughed”.

He added: “I don’t like talking about it on here (Instagram) but this day two years ago I was in rehab at a very low point in my life, and if you told me back then that I would now be working for myself running my own small business and fighting amateur MMA I would have laughed at you.”

“Still have a lot of things I have to face this year but I’m going to face them head on like I do with everything else in life”.