The directors of Quinn Industrial Holdings have been given “comfort and resolve” to keep the companies operating and secure 850 jobs for the border region.

Quinn Industrial Holdings directors given 'comfort and resolve' to keep group operating and secure 850 jobs

They praised the major efforts being made by gardai investigating the campaign of violence and intimidation directed against them during a face-to-face meeting with Garda Commissioner Drew Harris.

It is understood that the QIH’s major US-based financial backers, who own 78pc of Sean Quinn’s former empire, are also said to have been “encouraged” by the effort and commitment being made by law enforcement and the Government.

The Commissioner invited QIH chief executive Liam McCaffrey and fellow directors Tony Lunney, Dara O’Reilly and John McCartin to his office in the Phoenix Park for an update on the ongoing garda investigation.

