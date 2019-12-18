Quinn Industrial Holdings directors given 'comfort and resolve' to keep group operating and secure 850 jobs
The directors of Quinn Industrial Holdings have been given “comfort and resolve” to keep the companies operating and secure 850 jobs for the border region.
They praised the major efforts being made by gardai investigating the campaign of violence and intimidation directed against them during a face-to-face meeting with Garda Commissioner Drew Harris.
It is understood that the QIH’s major US-based financial backers, who own 78pc of Sean Quinn’s former empire, are also said to have been “encouraged” by the effort and commitment being made by law enforcement and the Government.
The Commissioner invited QIH chief executive Liam McCaffrey and fellow directors Tony Lunney, Dara O’Reilly and John McCartin to his office in the Phoenix Park for an update on the ongoing garda investigation.
It follows the abduction of Kevin Lunney in September and the campaign of violence and intimidation being directed against the five men and company property since 2016.
It is understood that the major cross-border investigation has entered a new phase after a number of men were charged with serious offences last month.
Security sources have revealed that Mr Harris reassured the directors that the current high-intensity investigation and security operations would continue indefinitely “or for as long as it takes”.
One area of inquiry is the hunt for hidden wealth of Cyril ‘Dublin Jimmy’ McGuinness who died from heart failure during a police raid on his UK safehouse last month.
However, Independent.ie understands that the management team stressed upon the Commissioner their belief that the campaign of criminality will only end when the suspected paymaster is brought to justice.
They also expressed their “serious concerns” that the paymaster had no intention of deviating from his efforts to get them out.
Today's meeting marks a major thawing of relations between the gardai and the besieged directors who had been highly critical of the response from the police on both sides of the border to previous incidents.
Liam McCaffery, said: “This evening we met and thanked Commissioner Harris and his colleagues for their very significant and continuing efforts to bring those responsible for criminality and their paymaster, to justice.
“Our resolve to continue growing the business remains strong and has been greatly strengthened by the gardai’s efforts and by the support and goodwill of our staff, the community, our public representatives and business partners, for which we are extremely grateful.
“We remain committed to the business and community and look forward to the conclusion of the work being undertaken by the gardai.”
Online Editors
