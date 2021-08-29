| 9.5°C Dublin

Quinn family gambling company searched in garda probe

   

Former billionaire Seán Quinn

Maeve Sheehan

The offices of the online gambling firm started by the former billionaire Seán Quinn and his family were searched by gardaí as part of an investigation .

Gardaí in the north-west region conducted searches of QuinnBet’s offices in Ballyconnell, Co Cavan, along with the business’s accountancy firm.

Stephen Kelly, Sean Quinn’s son-in-law and managing director of QuinnBet, said he did know why the offices were searched but is “confident” the online gambling business is not the target of the Garda inquiry.

