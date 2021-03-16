Put skeleton of beached humpback whale on display, says TD

A file image of a humpback whale breaching in waters off the south coast. Photo: Padraig Whooley/Irish Whale and Dolphin Group/PA Wire

The skeleton of a nine-metre humpback whale should be salvaged and put on display, a local representative has said.

Last month the young humpback whale's body washed up on the west Cork coast after it had been stranded.

The mammal came ashore at Coney Island, in Roaringwater Bay.

Fianna Fáil’s Christopher O’Sullivan, TD for Cork South West, said a skeleton of a humpback whale would be “a great way of telling a story”.

Humpback strandings are rare and the Irish Whale and Dolphin Group (IWDG) said only eight have been recorded since 1893.

Mr O’Sullivan, who describes himself as a “keen whale watcher”, said he was urging Cork County Council “not to waste this opportunity”.

Mr O’Sullivan said: “The community here have an opportunity to do something very unique.

Read More

“I think it’s fantastic that they have shown a willingness to salvage the remains of this humpback whale and put it on display on one of our most stunning West Cork Islands.

“Now I am urging Cork County Council to get behind this project.”

Humpback whales are seen on a regular basis off the coast of West Cork, Mr O’Sullivan said.

“In fact, the Irish Whale and Dolphin Group catalogue of humpback whales now stands at well over 100.

“However, many people are still unaware of the incredible ocean giants that can be seen off our coast.

“A display like the skeleton of a humpback whale would be a great way of telling this story.

“We have seen the success of the Kilbrittain fin whale, whose skeletal display has attracted thousands of visitors to the village.

“The humpback display would be even more unique, as the only other display of this type in Ireland is in the National History Museum in Dublin.”

Mr O’Sullivan added that in order to salvage the remains and display them property, the whale skeleton “would have to remain buried with animal manure for an 18-month period, after which they would be ready to re-assemble and put on display”.

The IWDG felt, due to the thin body of the whale, that it was probable the mammal had gone without feeding for some time before its death - though it was unclear what had happened to it.

This week an Arctic walrus was spotted on Valentia Island in Kerry and is thought to have drifted to Ireland by accident after falling asleep on an iceberg.

Read More

Online Editors