The parents of a young woman who went missing 20 years ago has made a desperate plea for information.

'Put our hearts at ease' - Deirdre Jacobs' parents issue fresh appeal for information on 20th anniversary of her disappearance

Deirdre Jacob was just 18 years old when she disappeared on a walk from home at Roseberry, outside Newbridge, in Co Kildare.

Now on the 20th anniversary of her disappearance, the emotional trauma of losing their daughter hasn't gone away for parents Michael and Bernie.

Speaking outside Naas Garda Station Mr Jacob described the mystery as a "big jigsaw" with one piece missing.

"We believe there is someone out there who knows what happened and that they have a vital piece of information. It has been a long and desperate 20 years for our family, but it has also been a long time for a person out there to hold on to information.

“Every time an appeal is made someone comes forward with a little bit of information. Somewhere along the way we will convince that person with information to come forward.

“If someone out there has information, they have been holding onto it for a very long time. I would plead with them to come forward so they can put our hearts at ease."

The heartbroken father is also calling for the establishment of a new dedicated garda missing person's investigation unit.

Deirdre's mother Bernie told Independent.ie that the pain of losing her daughter still remains.

"It's been so hard on us through these years. 20 years has gone by in a blink of an eye, I can't believe it's been that long.

A Garda holds a poster of missing Kildare woman Deirdre Jacob Pic: Mark Condren

"Deirdre has never left our hearts and her presence is still very much alive throughout our home. Everything we do we're reminded of her and the thoughts of never knowing what happened is a terrible feeling.

"But we've never given up hope and are desperate for any information at all that will lead to our daughter being found," she said.

Chief Superintendent Martin Walker of Naas Garda Station said there had been no new developments to date , but are supporting the Jacob family in their appeal.

When last seen, the 18-year-old had been wearing a navy v-neck t-shirt with a white trim on its collar and sleeves, navy or black straight jeans and blue Nike runners.

She was carrying a black satchel bag with long shoulder straps and the word CAT in large yellow letters.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or Newbridge Garda Station on 045 431212.

Online Editors