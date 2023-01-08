‘Punishing her also punishes people like me’ – Kerry-based fraudster wrote pleading letter to judge in Elizabeth Holmes trial

The Kerry-based writer and disability campaigner who has been exposed as a con-woman wrote to the judge in the Elizabeth Holmes trial in a California to plead for a non-custodial sentence for the former Theranos boss.

Carrie Jade Williams, who amassed international acclaim for her writing and campaigning on disability issues after she said she was terminally ill with Huntington’s disease, has been revealed as a cover for Samantha Cookes, an English woman who has convictions for fraud in the UK in 2011 and in Ireland in 2019.

Court filings in the Theranos fraud case, one of the most high-profile criminal trials in the world last year, show that after Holmes was convicted of four counts of defrauding investors of $384m (€360m) in her blood diagnostics company, the judge in the case received some 140 letters from her supporters begging for leniency in his sentencing.

Her downfall from lauded founder and chief executive of the €9bn-valued blood analysis firm to convicted fraudster has been the subject of a number of books, podcasts and an award-winning TV dramatisation.

Among letters begging for leniency sent to federal judge Edward Davila from leading tech investors, Holmes’s friends and Cory Booker, a Democratic senator, was one from a “Ms Williams” in Ireland.

Dated November 14 and filed by Holmes’s attorneys with the court on November 15, just three days before she was sentenced, the letter said the writer hoped the judge would consider the “other side” to the mistakes made by the fraudster.

“Williams” claimed to be a 34-year old who was terminally ill with a degenerative neurological illness and did not want Holmes to go to jail.

“I do not personally know Elizabeth, I have of course seen the media destroy her reputation, but as someone who has a neurological illness with no hope of a cure I need people like Elizabeth to continue to dare to innovate,” she wrote.

The letter said Holmes made mistakes but “she dared to dream and people like me, who have illnesses that will never make anyone a profit, we need to ensure that those who try (and fail) do not risk criminal charges”.

She claimed Holmes was the first person to give her hope that there might be cures in the future.

Holmes “simply ran out of time,” the letter claimed. It warned the judge that if “Elizabeth” was sent to jail “you are sending every young person with a terminal illness like me with her”, adding: “Elizabeth represents the risk the tech world takes when it tries to find cures for people like me.”

Theranos developed technology that aimed to run a variety of blood diagnosis tests on small drops of blood that could be inserted into machines deployed in pharmacies.

Many of the tests it claimed to carry out on its Edison machines were found to give inaccurate results or had to be secretly done using traditional lab machines. Staff who tried to whistleblow faced threats of legal action and were followed by private investigators.

“Williams” pleaded for a community service sentence so Holmes “can make the world better” and warned the judge “the world is watching”. Jailing Holmes would mean “no further innovations in the tech world”.​

“Williams” claimed she was “unlikely to see 35” but tech innovation could change the future for the next generation with such diseases.

“Punishing Elizabeth Holmes also punishes people like me, who desperately want innovation to continue... who want people to keep dreaming and trying and daring… don’t turn her mistakes into devastation for people who are terminally ill.”

The submission was reported last November by the Wall Street Journal, the newspaper that first exposed Theranos’s methods, under the headline “Sick Woman Who Never Met Elizabeth Holmes Asks Judge to Be Lenient”.

Heather Somerville, a Wall Street Journal reporter who covered the Holmes case, said the judge made it clear that he read all 144 letters filed by the defence and took them seriously.

“Everything submitted by the defence was supposed to be verified and fact based,” said Somerville. “It may not have resulted in a more lenient sentence for Elizabeth Holmes but it’s rather remarkable that Carrie Jade/Samantha Cookes successfully inserted herself into this very high-profile criminal fraud case that captured the US and, to an extent, the world.”

Judge Davila sentenced Holmes to more than 11 years in jail. Her former business and personal partner Sunny Balwani received a 13-year sentence. Holmes, who is pregnant, was ordered to begin her sentence on April 27.

Using the pseudonym of Williams, Cookes won a £1,000 Financial Times essay writing competition in 2020 and had her entry published as an e-book by Penguin. She has won a number of writing residencies in Ireland.

The UK Alzheimer’s Society selected her for its business accelerator programme where she could receive up to £100,000 to develop a Start Voice Control app to assist people with degenerative memory loss.

Cookes established a company, Start Voice Control, in Belfast using the Carrie Jade Williams name, but people in Kerry were told she also used this company for health and safety consultancy work.

In interviews as Williams, she claimed to have relearned how to walk and talk after having a seizure and being diagnosed with Huntington’s. She claimed to have learned Braille and had to use assistive technologies to write.

She was feted by a number of scientific, literary and media organisations but in reality she was a convicted fraudster who used a number of aliases around Ireland.

Gardaí this weekend confirmed they are investigating Cookes over two complaints that have been made against her in Kenmare.

One complaint is from Tim Hourigan, her former landlord, who said thousands of euro worth of furniture is missing form the home Cookes rented from him under the Williams pseudonym. “Williams” has claimed Mr Hourigan wrongfully evicted her and has lodged a case with the Residential Tenancies Board under her pseudonym. The second garda complaint was made by Martha Clarke, an astrologist and former friend of Williams in Kerry. Details cannot be revealed for legal reasons.​

Cookes worked as an au pair after moving to Ireland in 2013 following a 2011 conviction in England for deceiving a childless couple into paying her £1,200 when she pretended to be a surrogate mother for their baby.

In Ireland, using a variety of aliases, she posed as a child therapist for special needs children in Dublin, Wicklow and Cork. She also sought payments to take children on trips to Lapland.

In 2019 she was convicted and given a suspended sentence in Fermoy for fraudulently taking more than €800 from a Cork man for a special needs assessment of his daughter.

Four other counts of theft from families who paid her for assessments or Lapland trips that never happened were taken into account.