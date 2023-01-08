| 7.1°C Dublin

‘Punishing her also punishes people like me’ – Fraudster ‘Carrie Jade Williams’ wrote pleading letter to judge in Elizabeth Holmes trial

English con-woman with convictions for fraud claimed she was terminally ill in letter to California judge

Samantha Cookes used the pseudonym Carrie Jade Williams when she claimed to terminally ill from Huntingdon's disease Expand
Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes Expand

Mark Tighe

The Kerry-based writer and disability campaigner who has been exposed as a con-woman wrote to the judge in the Elizabeth Holmes trial in a California to plead for a non-custodial sentence for the former Theranos boss.

Carrie Jade Williams, who amassed international acclaim for her writing and campaigning on disability issues after she said she was terminally ill with Huntington’s disease, has been revealed as a cover for Samantha Cookes, an English woman who has convictions for fraud in the UK in 2011 and in Ireland in 2019.

